If North Platte City Council agrees, Chief Industries could lease Iron Eagle Golf Course with an option to buy

Chief Industries of Grand Island would lease Iron Eagle Golf Course for two years, with an option to buy it at any time for $10,000, if the North Platte City Council agrees Tuesday.
Approval would most likely open the final chapter in North Platte’s 29-year, money-losing involvement in public golf at the flood-prone 18-hole course along the South Platte River.
Council members will be asked Tuesday to first adopt an ordinance authorizing the lease-purchase agreement. If they do, they’d decide whether to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to execute the deal.
A city councilman and a vocal critic of the city’s Iron Eagle involvement applauded the proposed deal, under which Chief also would assume city leases for the course’s driving range and golf equipment.
Chief, which unveiled in 2019 a three-stage development plan along and near Interstate 80, was the only respondent last fall to a city “request for proposal” to sell or lease the course that opened in 1994.
The South Platte overran its banks a year after Iron Eagle opened, the first of four floods that damaged several holes and regularly set back hopes for covering operating costs. Other major floods were in 1997, 2013 and 2015.
Chief officials have indicated they’ll keep operating Iron Eagle as a golf course at least during the lease-purchase agreement’s 21-month run through the end of 2022, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Friday.
Roger Bullington, president and general manager of Chief Development Inc., previously indicated Chief would roll Iron Eagle into its proposed senior-living complex west of the course.
The company hopes for quick council action so it can aim to launch the course’s 2021 season in May, Kibbon said. Ordinances require three “yes” votes unless the council waives that rule.
The proposed deal between the city and Chief subsidiary C&L Land LLC can be read as part of the council’s Tuesday agenda document at www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
If council members approve, Chief would:
» Pay the city $10 a year and a nonrefundable fee of $5,000 to lease Iron Eagle. The latter would be applied to the $10,000 purchase price if Chief exercises its purchase option.
» Make no commitment to keep operating Iron Eagle as is over the long term. Chief’s RFP response last fall included three options for the site: retain an 18-hole course, reduce it to nine holes or redevelop it entirely.
However, “as I understand it, the golf course is integral to any further development at that location,” Kibbon said.
» Assume the city’s leases of Iron Eagle’s golf equipment from Turfworks and the course’s driving range from the Glenn Chase family.
Assigning the golf-equipment lease, Kibbon said, would save the city $174,000 over the next three years.
The driving range wasn’t included in the Chases’ 1992 land donation for the 154-acre course, he said. The family gave the city a quit-claim deed for the course itself last April.
The city has paid $1 a year for the driving range lease as well as the site’s annual property taxes, Kibbon said. The council approved paying the range’s 2020 tax bill of $2,204 on Feb. 2.
Kibbon said he believes the agreement offers North Platte residents the chance to continue to benefit from Iron Eagle while also being relieved of three decades’ worth of fiscal losses that have long divided the community.
“I respect both the golfing community who has utilized the golf course and (also) that the golf course’s budget has impacted the city for many years,” he said.
“I believe this in the long term is a compromise that will suit both parties very well.”
Councilman Ty Lucas generally agreed, as did Alan Erickson, a former golf-course operator and member of the pro-divestiture community group Citizens Concerned About Iron Eagle’s Red Ink.
Taxpayers have invested “well north of $10 million” in the course over the years, Lucas said. But the proposal points to “the continued offering of recreational opportunities there and the chance to help spur further investment and development in that area.”
Besides the status quo or a lease-purchase deal, he said, the city’s only other option would be “to break up the property at auction and try to sell it.”
But “to me, it’s worth going this route because we might get more for it than if it were (sold) at auction,” Lucas added.
Erickson called the proposed deal “a great win for the taxpayers of North Platte,” though its apparent face value falls well short of the $510,600 estimate his group obtained in August 2019 from the late appraiser Jim Bain.
It would save the city the “between $250,000 and $400,000 (a year) that we will not have to support” in Iron Eagle’s operating costs, he said. “That can be used for other (city) uses.”
If Chief buys the course as expected, Erickson added, it’ll become “a taxable entity that will help recoup some of the losses that we’ve had” on top of the senior-living project’s eventual taxable value.
“In reality, this is a good deal,” he said. “Even a dollar a year would have been a good deal.”
Chief’s overall $40 million North Platte development effort would be capped by a $15 million to $20 million, 200-unit-plus housing complex aimed at but not limited to people 55 and older. Single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and assisted-living apartments would be included.
The Grand Island firm has been building its Iron Trail Industrial Park, west of Walmart Distribution Center, since the end of 2019. Commercial developments also are planned along East Halligan Drive, south of Iron Eagle and the planned senior-living project.
