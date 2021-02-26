If North Platte City Council agrees, Chief Industries could lease Iron Eagle Golf Course with an option to buy

Assigning the golf-equipment lease, Kibbon said, would save the city $174,000 over the next three years.

The driving range wasn’t included in the Chases’ 1992 land donation for the 154-acre course, he said. The family gave the city a quit-claim deed for the course itself last April.

The city has paid $1 a year for the driving range lease as well as the site’s annual property taxes, Kibbon said. The council approved paying the range’s 2020 tax bill of $2,204 on Feb. 2.

Kibbon said he believes the agreement offers North Platte residents the chance to continue to benefit from Iron Eagle while also being relieved of three decades’ worth of fiscal losses that have long divided the community.

“I respect both the golfing community who has utilized the golf course and (also) that the golf course’s budget has impacted the city for many years,” he said.

“I believe this in the long term is a compromise that will suit both parties very well.”

Councilman Ty Lucas generally agreed, as did Alan Erickson, a former golf-course operator and member of the pro-divestiture community group Citizens Concerned About Iron Eagle’s Red Ink.