If you're not from Nebraska, visiting its parks just got a little pricier

Visitor facilities at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala will benefit most from higher nonresident park permit fees that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved Friday, a key agency official says.

Parks division administrator Jim Swenson spoke with The Telegraph after the commission, meeting at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, set permit fees for non-Nebraska vehicles at twice the resident cost.

Friday’s vote carries out the intent of Legislative Bill 336, enacted in May. State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango introduced it as a way to steer more state dollars toward improving and managing the twin Kingsley Dam lakes in Keith County.

LB 336 at first called for a second type of nonresident park permit good statewide except for the Kingsley lakes, long the destination of substantial influxes of visitors from Colorado during summer holiday weekends.

Hughes agreed to simply boost nonresident fees after Game and Parks leaders said managing two types of nonresident permits would be difficult.

Swenson, who thanked Hughes Friday for pushing LB 336, said “the great share” of an expected $744,000 annual increase in nonresident permit revenue will go to Lake Mac and the “little lake.”