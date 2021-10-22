If you're not from Nebraska, visiting its parks just got a little pricier

Visitor facilities at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala will benefit most from higher nonresident park permit fees that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved Friday, a key agency official says.
Parks division administrator Jim Swenson spoke with The Telegraph after the commission, meeting at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, set permit fees for non-Nebraska vehicles at twice the resident cost.
Friday’s vote carries out the intent of Legislative Bill 336, enacted in May. State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango introduced it as a way to steer more state dollars toward improving and managing the twin Kingsley Dam lakes in Keith County.
LB 336 at first called for a second type of nonresident park permit good statewide except for the Kingsley lakes, long the destination of substantial influxes of visitors from Colorado during summer holiday weekends.
Hughes agreed to simply boost nonresident fees after Game and Parks leaders said managing two types of nonresident permits would be difficult.
Swenson, who thanked Hughes Friday for pushing LB 336, said “the great share” of an expected $744,000 annual increase in nonresident permit revenue will go to Lake Mac and the “little lake.”
“Fifty percent and up of our nonresident permits are associated with Lake McConaughy,” he said. “So I think it’s safe to say a significant percentage will be committed in that direction.”
The commission’s 8-0 vote, with member Scott Cassels of Omaha temporarily absent, boosts the cost of annual nonresident permits from $45 to $60. Annual resident permits will stay at $30.
Daily permit fees for non-Nebraska vehicles will likewise rise from $8 to $12, with daily resident permits staying at $6. Duplicate annual permits of either type will remain half the cost of the original.
Setting nonresident permit fees at twice the resident cost matches the maximum allowed when states improve parks with funding under the federal Land and Water Conservation Act.
Game and Parks has to abide by that limit because it has tapped those funds statewide, incoming Director Timothy McCoy — then the deputy director — told lawmakers in January.
Swenson was the only speaker at a public hearing before the commission vote, which also established a brand-new lifetime resident park permit for disabled veterans under a 2020 state law.
“We’re going to stay focused on the commitment that we made” that McConaughy would be the main beneficiary of the fee increase, he told commission members.
District 2 member Donna Kush of Omaha asked Swenson how Nebraska’s park permit costs compare with those in other states.
The state remains in the bottom one-third overall, Swenson replied, though only 12 to 15 states currently have both resident and nonresident permits.
“We’re still one of the most affordable options out there.”
Game and Parks last raised resident permit fees about five years ago, he said in answering a question from District 6 member Pat Berggren of Broken Bow.
Agency staffers soon will start evaluating whether resident fees should rise, Swenson said. If and when they do, nonresident fees would rise in tandem under Friday’s vote to implement LB 336.
Visitor resources at Nebraska’s most popular outdoor tourist attraction have been in the spotlight since hundreds of people from three states packed a January 2020 open house there to protest a plan to make all camping reservation-only and limit it to 600 permanent and beachfront spaces.
That idea followed widespread local complaints after a rowdy Fourth of July 2019 holiday crowd called to mind previous Lake Mac disturbances over Independence Day weekend in 1994.
Commission members shelved the 600-space limit for the Kingsley lakes after the 2020 open house but approved a modified version before this year’s summer season.
Camping lakes now is reservation-only from late May to mid-September, with 1,500 spaces between roped-off beach spots and permanent pads.
Many beach areas are reserved for “day use” visitors, as are boat ramps.
Swenson told The Telegraph that Lake Mac’s reservation system “worked very well” and disturbances “were down dramatically” during the three long holiday weekends.
Game and Parks staffers also “saw more midweek visitation because of the reservation system” than in past years, he said.
The 2019 rowdiness also prompted the commission last year to ban both consumption and possession of alcohol on Game and Parks areas at both Kingsley lakes. A consumption ban had been in place at Lake Mac since 1995.
Even before LB 336, Swenson said, the agency had committed to $8 million worth of upgrades at the twin lakes with input from an advisory council of Keith County residents.
Work began in September to reconfigure the entrances to Martin Bay, McConaughy’s most popular destination.
Entrance gates and kiosks are being moved farther away from Nebraska Highway 61, with additional service lanes to help keep traffic from backing up onto the highway and the dam itself.
Major changes also are in store for Lake Ogallala below the dam, Swenson said. Game and Parks has had “tremendous community support with our advisory group to help achieve that.”
The added revenue through LB 336 “is going to assist us greatly” with both further improvements and regular management of both lakes, he added.