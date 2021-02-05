 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I'm just excited': Habitat for Humanity helps North Platte woman meet goal of becoming homeowner
0 comments
top story

'I'm just excited': Habitat for Humanity helps North Platte woman meet goal of becoming homeowner

'I'm just excited': Habitat for Humanity helps North Platte woman meet goal of becoming homeowner

Jennifer Harmon received the keys Friday to the 59th home completed by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Pictured is Jim Backenstose, left, the local Habitat president; Harmon; her son Marcus; Harmon’s mother, Coral Spracklen; and Josiah Burgraff. 

 Photo courtesy of Dalene Skates/North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Back in 2019, Jennifer Harmon set a goal of owning her own home within five years.

The 36-year-old officially beat that mark by three years Friday afternoon when she received the keys to the 59th house completed by the North Platte Area for Humanity.

It was the nonprofit’s final dedication for the 2020 build season.

“I’m just excited because it’s a bigger space and something that I’ve worked hard to get, both financially and physically,” Harmon said of the home at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. “I’m just excited to start this new chapter.”

Harmon, a Wyoming native, will live in the house with her 7-year-old son, Marcus, and their two cats and a dog. It will also provide more room when her two older sons — Erick, 15, and Cody, 12 — stay with her. They are currently living in Wyoming with their father, her ex-husband.

“(Marcus) is excited to have his own space and his own room,” Harmon said in a telephone interview. “He’s actually excited about the bunk beds. He’s been wanting one for a while.”

Harmon moved to Nebraska from Douglas, Wyoming, after the divorce in 2011. Her mother has roots in the Ogallala area.

Moving four hours from nearly everyone she knew, it was a chance for her to build her own life, she said.

She was living in a one-bedroom apartment with Marcus when her co-workers at the North Platte Opportunity Center encouraged her to fill out a Habitat for Humanity application in August 2019.

“I felt I kind of matched what they were looking for (with the program), but I knew that there were probably a lot of other people who also met that criteria,” said Harmon, a quality assurance representative at the Opportunity Center. “I wasn’t getting my hopes up.”

She received a call from a Habitat for Humanity representative in November who told Harmon that they were bringing over additional paperwork for her to sign. They arrived at her door with the letter that stated she had been selected for a home.

“I definitely cried a lot,” Harmon said of her reaction to the news.

Harmon estimated she has volunteered around 450 hours to the Habitat for Humanity program since then.

She added that a number of individuals with her “work family” also volunteered time.

“I probably wouldn’t have been able to do this without them and their support,” Harmon said. “I’m fortunate to have such an amazing group of (coworkers).”

She added that her friend and former landlord, Tina Gastineau, has been a valuable resource over the years.

“She helped me realize that it is OK to be independent and that I’m a strong person who is capable of doing amazing things,” Harmon said. Her next goal is to pursue a degree as a behavioral analyst for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“It’s quite a need out here in western Nebraska,” said Harmon, who has been with the Opportunity Center for a little more than seven years. “I would just like to help the other agencies and nonprofits that supply services for people with disabilities. It’s a big goal but something that other people could benefit from.”

More by Tim Johnson

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News