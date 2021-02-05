'I'm just excited': Habitat for Humanity helps North Platte woman meet goal of becoming homeowner

Back in 2019, Jennifer Harmon set a goal of owning her own home within five years.
The 36-year-old officially beat that mark by three years Friday afternoon when she received the keys to the 59th house completed by the North Platte Area for Humanity.
It was the nonprofit’s final dedication for the 2020 build season.
“I’m just excited because it’s a bigger space and something that I’ve worked hard to get, both financially and physically,” Harmon said of the home at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. “I’m just excited to start this new chapter.”
Harmon, a Wyoming native, will live in the house with her 7-year-old son, Marcus, and their two cats and a dog. It will also provide more room when her two older sons — Erick, 15, and Cody, 12 — stay with her. They are currently living in Wyoming with their father, her ex-husband.
“(Marcus) is excited to have his own space and his own room,” Harmon said in a telephone interview. “He’s actually excited about the bunk beds. He’s been wanting one for a while.”
Harmon moved to Nebraska from Douglas, Wyoming, after the divorce in 2011. Her mother has roots in the Ogallala area.
Moving four hours from nearly everyone she knew, it was a chance for her to build her own life, she said.
She was living in a one-bedroom apartment with Marcus when her co-workers at the North Platte Opportunity Center encouraged her to fill out a Habitat for Humanity application in August 2019.
“I felt I kind of matched what they were looking for (with the program), but I knew that there were probably a lot of other people who also met that criteria,” said Harmon, a quality assurance representative at the Opportunity Center. “I wasn’t getting my hopes up.”
She received a call from a Habitat for Humanity representative in November who told Harmon that they were bringing over additional paperwork for her to sign. They arrived at her door with the letter that stated she had been selected for a home.
“I definitely cried a lot,” Harmon said of her reaction to the news.
Harmon estimated she has volunteered around 450 hours to the Habitat for Humanity program since then.
She added that a number of individuals with her “work family” also volunteered time.
“I probably wouldn’t have been able to do this without them and their support,” Harmon said. “I’m fortunate to have such an amazing group of (coworkers).”
She added that her friend and former landlord, Tina Gastineau, has been a valuable resource over the years.
“She helped me realize that it is OK to be independent and that I’m a strong person who is capable of doing amazing things,” Harmon said. Her next goal is to pursue a degree as a behavioral analyst for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“It’s quite a need out here in western Nebraska,” said Harmon, who has been with the Opportunity Center for a little more than seven years. “I would just like to help the other agencies and nonprofits that supply services for people with disabilities. It’s a big goal but something that other people could benefit from.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.