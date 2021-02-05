'I'm just excited': Habitat for Humanity helps North Platte woman meet goal of becoming homeowner

Back in 2019, Jennifer Harmon set a goal of owning her own home within five years.

The 36-year-old officially beat that mark by three years Friday afternoon when she received the keys to the 59th house completed by the North Platte Area for Humanity.

It was the nonprofit’s final dedication for the 2020 build season.

“I’m just excited because it’s a bigger space and something that I’ve worked hard to get, both financially and physically,” Harmon said of the home at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. “I’m just excited to start this new chapter.”

Harmon, a Wyoming native, will live in the house with her 7-year-old son, Marcus, and their two cats and a dog. It will also provide more room when her two older sons — Erick, 15, and Cody, 12 — stay with her. They are currently living in Wyoming with their father, her ex-husband.

“(Marcus) is excited to have his own space and his own room,” Harmon said in a telephone interview. “He’s actually excited about the bunk beds. He’s been wanting one for a while.”

Harmon moved to Nebraska from Douglas, Wyoming, after the divorce in 2011. Her mother has roots in the Ogallala area.