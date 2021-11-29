Imperial, Grant newspapers sold after nearly 70 years of ownership by Johnson family

The Imperial and Grant newspapers have been sold after 69 years of ownership by the Johnson family.

Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, doing business as High Plains News North, LLC, have purchased Johnson Publications Inc., which publishes The Imperial Republican, The Grant Tribune-Sentinel and The Holyoke (Colorado) Enterprise. These weekly newspapers are located in southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado. Included in the sale were three office buildings housing the newspapers.

Loral Johnson, started working in 1952 at The Imperial Republican. He and his wife, Elna, purchased the Imperial, Holyoke and Grant papers in 1968, 1977 and 1977, respectively.

Loral and Elna Johnson’s daughters Brenda Brandt and Lori Pankonin and Lori’s husband, Russ, nurtured the family’s publishing tradition until the Mullen brothers assumed ownership this month. Dave Gauger, a media broker with Gauger Media Service Inc. in Raymond, Washington, represented the Johnson family.

The Johnsons said they are especially pleased to pass their family’s publishing interests to the Mullen brothers, who also grew up in a newspaper family. The Mullens and Johnsons share a strong appreciation for the importance of commitment to community in local journalism.