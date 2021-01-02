In first meeting of 2021, North Platte City Council to vote on canceling, renegotiating health department agreement

The new year’s first North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday features a vote on formally canceling a nine-month-old agreement with the West Central District Health Department in order to negotiate a new one.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes seven appointments to city boards as part of a nine-item “consent agenda.”

Council members voted 7-0 Dec. 15 to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to “renegotiate the terms of and/or terminate” the WCDHD “memorandum of understanding” approved by the previous council on April 7, 2020.

The one-year accord will renew automatically unless either party moves to cancel it by Jan. 7. Tuesday’s agenda item would let Kelliher formally set its termination date as April 15.

Kelliher said he still plans to negotiate a revised memorandum of understanding with the health district. But “in order to renegotiate, we have to cancel,” he said.

The mayor said he has briefly spoken since last month’s vote with Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD’s executive director.

They haven’t had a follow-up meeting, Kelliher added, because “I think West Central’s been very consumed with getting the (COVID-19) vaccine out.”