In first meeting of 2021, North Platte City Council to vote on canceling, renegotiating health department agreement

The new year’s first North Platte City Council meeting Tuesday features a vote on formally canceling a nine-month-old agreement with the West Central District Health Department in order to negotiate a new one.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes seven appointments to city boards as part of a nine-item “consent agenda.”
Council members voted 7-0 Dec. 15 to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to “renegotiate the terms of and/or terminate” the WCDHD “memorandum of understanding” approved by the previous council on April 7, 2020.
The one-year accord will renew automatically unless either party moves to cancel it by Jan. 7. Tuesday’s agenda item would let Kelliher formally set its termination date as April 15.
Kelliher said he still plans to negotiate a revised memorandum of understanding with the health district. But “in order to renegotiate, we have to cancel,” he said.
The mayor said he has briefly spoken since last month’s vote with Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD’s executive director.
They haven’t had a follow-up meeting, Kelliher added, because “I think West Central’s been very consumed with getting the (COVID-19) vaccine out.”
Tuesday’s consent agenda is topped by Kelliher’s nomination of North Platte physician Dr. Shawn Murdock as the new city physician.
Murdock would succeed longtime City Physician Dr. Leland Lamberty, who died Sept. 12 of complications from COVID-19. Murdock practices at Midlands Family Medicine.
A Dec. 12 Telegraph story on the city’s relationship with WCDHD noted the city physician’s role on the North Platte Board of Health, which went dormant in the early 1970s.
Murdock’s appointment isn’t related to the health district issue, Kelliher said, noting the city physician also provides physical examinations for police officers and certain other city employees.
Among other mayor’s appointments on Tuesday’s consent agenda:
» Former City Councilman Andrew Lee would become an alternate member of the Board of Adjustment, which considers variances from planning and zoning regulations and appeals of decisions by some city employees.
Lee, whose eight years on the council ended Dec. 1, would succeed Kelliher’s wife, Terri Burchell, as adjustment board alternate.
» Kelliher also has nominated Lee, who had represented the council on the Library Advisory Board, to a regular seat on that panel. Current members Sky Seery and Lewys Carlini would be reappointed if the council approves.
» Councilman Ed Rieker would represent the city on the board of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., replacing retired Councilman Glenn Petersen.