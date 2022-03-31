 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

In Hershey, students learn you're never to young to learn to save

  • 0

By JOB VIGIL

jvigil@nptelegraph.com

HERSHEY — Elementary students celebrated the opening of the Hershey Panther Branch of Hershey State Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The program to teach students about the importance of saving money was initiated by Anna Stacy and Motika Elder of Hershey State Bank in collaboration with the Nebraska Council on Economic Education and Hershey Public Schools.

Elementary Principal Jared Thomsen said the program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Saving money is important for several reasons,” Thomsen said, “whether that be saving money for college, most importantly, a car or keeping your money for future endeavors.”

The students will make deposits every Thursday from 7:50 to 8:15 a.m. under a school account, with information about each child’s deposits maintained separately.

“The program will run every Thursday through the month of April,” Thomsen said. “We’ll shut it down for state testing in May and open it again next September.”

People are also reading…

Students will not be allowed to withdraw from their accounts until they complete sixth grade or leave the school. At that time, a check will be issued to the student for the balance.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the most stressed states in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News