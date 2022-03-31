In Hershey, students learn you're never to young to learn to save

By JOB VIGIL

HERSHEY — Elementary students celebrated the opening of the Hershey Panther Branch of Hershey State Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The program to teach students about the importance of saving money was initiated by Anna Stacy and Motika Elder of Hershey State Bank in collaboration with the Nebraska Council on Economic Education and Hershey Public Schools.

Elementary Principal Jared Thomsen said the program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Saving money is important for several reasons,” Thomsen said, “whether that be saving money for college, most importantly, a car or keeping your money for future endeavors.”

The students will make deposits every Thursday from 7:50 to 8:15 a.m. under a school account, with information about each child’s deposits maintained separately.

“The program will run every Thursday through the month of April,” Thomsen said. “We’ll shut it down for state testing in May and open it again next September.”

Students will not be allowed to withdraw from their accounts until they complete sixth grade or leave the school. At that time, a check will be issued to the student for the balance.

