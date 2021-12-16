In interview, Todd Rhodes says listening key to North Platte schools superintendent position

“Sometimes in the traditional approach, a leader will make somebody do something,” Rhodes said. “In terms of servant leadership, a lot of times what we do is we motivate people to take a course of action to expect a certain outcome.”

He said both styles can achieve similar outcomes, but believes servant leadership serves schools very well. He also believes building relationships is his greatest strength.

“I believe you build those relationships, they become a little more collegial in nature,” Rhodes said, “and you build that ability to collaborate.”

He said it is vital for districts to have those kinds of relationships, because school systems are not “a ‘me’ business, we’re a ‘we’ business.”

“It would be great if a leader had all the answers, but frankly I certainly don’t have all the answers and that’s why we have the people that we have to be able to collaborate.”

Board member Jo Ann Lundgreen asked whether having been an employee of the district would be difficult should he be hired.