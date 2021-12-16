In interview, Todd Rhodes says listening key to North Platte schools superintendent position

The fourth and final candidate for the North Platte Public Schools superintendent position emphasized a successful district must be a collaboration of efforts.
Todd Rhodes, current superintendent at Gothenburg Public Schools, spent the day Thursday meeting with various internal and external stakeholders. He is familiar to the district, having served as North Platte High School principal and in other capacities.
“There are a number of ways to communicate with stakeholders,” Rhodes said, “but the most effective is face to face.”
All stakeholder groups, as well as the board, appreciated the collaborative nature of Rhodes’ answers concerning his ideas for leading the district.
“I am a servant leader more than a traditional leader,” Rhodes said. “Servant leaders are really more about listening, it’s a big component, and then starting communication.”
He said he is a big believer in transparency and open communication as it relates to all stakeholders within the district.
“When I think about management and I think particularly about servant leadership,” Rhodes said, “I think about culture and I think about environment.”
Rhodes described the difference between a servant leader approach and a traditional approach.
“Sometimes in the traditional approach, a leader will make somebody do something,” Rhodes said. “In terms of servant leadership, a lot of times what we do is we motivate people to take a course of action to expect a certain outcome.”
He said both styles can achieve similar outcomes, but believes servant leadership serves schools very well. He also believes building relationships is his greatest strength.
“I believe you build those relationships, they become a little more collegial in nature,” Rhodes said, “and you build that ability to collaborate.”
He said it is vital for districts to have those kinds of relationships, because school systems are not “a ‘me’ business, we’re a ‘we’ business.”
“It would be great if a leader had all the answers, but frankly I certainly don’t have all the answers and that’s why we have the people that we have to be able to collaborate.”
Board member Jo Ann Lundgreen asked whether having been an employee of the district would be difficult should he be hired.
“A very appropriate question,” Rhodes said, “I think there are absolutely some inherent positives about being a former employee and there are probably some inherent challenges as well.”
He said the relationships are very collegial with his former peers and they have a mutual respect for each other.
“I’m very professional and don’t get the sense that would be an issue,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been gone long enough that I don’t think that would be a problem.”
Rhodes said he felt strongly in the belief the greatest strength of North Platte Public Schools is its district-level stability, calling continuity and stability “vital.”
He mentioned the fact Ron Hanson has been serving the district for six-plus years and that has given stakeholders a solid foundation to work from.
“The greatest challenge is continued stability leading to continuity,” Rhodes said.
Board member Matt Pederson asked Rhodes how he would instill the desire for self-improvement and improved teaching standards in the classroom.
“I think sometimes it’s giving permission for administrators and teachers to grow,” Rhodes said. “I believe wholeheartedly in a growth mindset.”
Rhodes said he has been a life-long learner as his own educational path has taken its course.
“We talked a lot in some of the committee interviews about the growth mindset,” Rhodes said, “and making sure that we build that into the culture, make sure we build that into the vision of North Platte Public Schools.”
He assured the board that his desire to become the next superintendent was not short-term.
“This is not a move due to career advancement,” Rhodes said. “It is not a job, this is home.”
The board will meet at noon Friday to discuss the candidates and make a decision about whom they would offer the position.
Board President Skip Altig announced at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting that candidate John Poppert had informed that he was taking another position and withdrew from consideration for the NPPS opportunity.