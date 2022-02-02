Incident causes lockout at Cody School; suspect is in custody

A suspect who was the focus Wednesday morning of a large law enforcement response on the west side of North Platte — leading to a lockout at Cody Elementary School — is in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the lead agency on the case and no further information was available Wednesday night.

The North Platte Police Department acknowledged the incident with a Facebook post around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the arrest was made.

“The subject that prompted a large law enforcement response in the area of Fifth and Emory (streets) has been taken into custody,” the post read. “More information will be released at a later time. Thank you for everyone’s patience and cooperation during this time.”