Increased state aid to lower budget cuts for North Platte Public Schools District

Simpson receives information at scheduled times with projections of state aid.

“As of December, the news did not look good with 187 fewer students and the recalculation of state aid,” Hanson said.

But the report Jan. 26 changed the outlook.

“I know sometimes we get criticized because folks think we don’t know what we’re doing,” Hanson said. “But sometimes we don’t control the mechanisms in which we are notified.”

He said the news was positive for the district.

“Changes can be made at the state level up until final approval, and approval will start sometime in late April into the first of May,” Simpson said, when the Legislature will get the new TEEOSA formula passed and implemented.

“Once we received the $1.4 million on the ‘needs’ side of the formula, that reduced the amount of state aid that we’re going to be losing,” Simpson said. “That really changed it and we’ll be covered within our bond fund, extra reserves that we can transfer into the general fund, as well as staffing.”

Simpson said the discussion will be handled at the subcommittee level now that the shortfall has decreased to a manageable level.