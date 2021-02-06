Increased state aid to lower budget cuts for North Platte Public Schools District

The North Platte Public Schools received good news Jan. 26 that preliminary numbers from state aid will reduce the district’s anticipated $2 million shortfall to $600,000.
Superintendent Ron Hanson and Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the new calculations will mean the district can absorb the $600,000 shortfall within its budget.
“We received a $1.4 million increase in poverty allowance,” Simpson said, “which helped offset that shortfall (that came with the) 187-student decrease at the district.”
Simpson said the poverty program comes within the district’s budgeting area.
“It’s not a grant,” Simpson said. “They’re saying at the state level, how are we going to allocate our resources in support of our students who are on the poverty line and need that extra support and improve their education at North Platte.”
Hanson said it is important for the community to understand the schedule of calculation of the state aid formula.
“Our patrons and community members should be aware that our TEEOSA (Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act) state aid formula starts kicking into motion the official date of Oct. 1,” Hanson said. “At that point in time, there’s all kinds of gears moving.”
Simpson receives information at scheduled times with projections of state aid.
“As of December, the news did not look good with 187 fewer students and the recalculation of state aid,” Hanson said.
But the report Jan. 26 changed the outlook.
“I know sometimes we get criticized because folks think we don’t know what we’re doing,” Hanson said. “But sometimes we don’t control the mechanisms in which we are notified.”
He said the news was positive for the district.
“Changes can be made at the state level up until final approval, and approval will start sometime in late April into the first of May,” Simpson said, when the Legislature will get the new TEEOSA formula passed and implemented.
“Once we received the $1.4 million on the ‘needs’ side of the formula, that reduced the amount of state aid that we’re going to be losing,” Simpson said. “That really changed it and we’ll be covered within our bond fund, extra reserves that we can transfer into the general fund, as well as staffing.”
Simpson said the discussion will be handled at the subcommittee level now that the shortfall has decreased to a manageable level.
“It would have obviously been nice to know that with a crystal ball, but I think it’s still good to have open public conversations about all potential (scenarios),” Hanson said. “I have no regrets having that hard conversation about the Lake (School), because it still could be an option in the future.”
Hanson said the discussion of cost-savings potentials will continue in subcommittee.
“Because if our student enrollment causes a headache again, we have to be somewhat ready for it,” Hanson said. “The good news is we are working as normal now. We’re not looking at all these other options. We’re going back to our strategy of operating the most effective and efficient way, which we’ve always done.”
In action items at Monday’s meeting, the board will:
» Consider approval of the 2021-22 certified master agreement.
» Consider approval for a line of credit, which Simpson said will allow the district to have funds in place for payroll to protect the district should property tax funds be delayed.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center.