Indianola man seriously injured in hunting incident

An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident about 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County.

The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old man who was following him and another hunter up an embankment, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The wounded man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln.

This was the fourth hunting incident reported in 2022 and the third in three days, according to the press release. In comparison, eight hunting incidents resulting in personal injury were reported in 2021 and five incidents in 2020.

The November firearm deer season closed Sunday .

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages hunters to follow the four primary rules of firearm safety to greatly reduce the risk of causing a hunting incident:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction.

Be sure of your target, what is in front of it and what is beyond it.

Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

Since the introduction of mandatory hunter education and hunter orange requirements in Nebraska, annual hunting incidents have decreased by over 70%, according to the press release.

Game and Parks is investigating the incident.