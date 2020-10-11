Indianola resident charged with murder after 2 found dead at crash site

Two men are dead and a third individual has been charged with murder after a collision Thursday in Red Willow County.

Charles Edward Decker, 36, of Indianola, died after two vehicles collided about 2 a.m. on Highway 6-34 near mile marker 96, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the cause of the crash.

Also dead at the scene was Steven Lee Weaver, 30, of the McCook area. This matter remains under investigation by the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

In connection with the investigation, Alva C. Decker, 33, of Indianola, was arrested late Friday on a warrant. Decker is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony. No bail has been set, according to the press release.

Autopsies were conducted Friday in Omaha, but no results had been reported as of Sunday afternoon, according to the patrol.

The investigating agencies are being assisted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Decker is expected to appear in Red Willow County Court this week, but no date or time has been scheduled, according to the press release.