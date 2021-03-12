Industrial rail park bill keeps chugging along in Unicameral

A North Platte-spawned bill to enable state assistance to develop industrial rail parks will be considered by the full Legislature.

The Revenue Committee voted 8-0 Thursday to advance Legislative Bill 40 after expanding the measure’s lifespan, potential long-term state financing and generosity in matching local funds.

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte introduced LB 40, born last summer as a late-session proposal by the District 42 senator in conjunction with the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person has said its passage would speed up development of the chamber-initiated rail park, which would be located on the east edge of Hershey.

LB 40, which Groene has named his priority bill for the 2021 session, drew praise at its Feb. 18 public hearing and suggestions from some committee members that it should be broader in scope and state investment.

“I am very optimistic that LB 40 will become law and even more optimistic that community leaders in Lincoln County will capitalize on this opportunity to grow western Nebraska,” Groene said Friday.