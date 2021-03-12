Industrial rail park bill keeps chugging along in Unicameral

A North Platte-spawned bill to enable state assistance to develop industrial rail parks will be considered by the full Legislature.
The Revenue Committee voted 8-0 Thursday to advance Legislative Bill 40 after expanding the measure’s lifespan, potential long-term state financing and generosity in matching local funds.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte introduced LB 40, born last summer as a late-session proposal by the District 42 senator in conjunction with the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person has said its passage would speed up development of the chamber-initiated rail park, which would be located on the east edge of Hershey.
LB 40, which Groene has named his priority bill for the 2021 session, drew praise at its Feb. 18 public hearing and suggestions from some committee members that it should be broader in scope and state investment.
“I am very optimistic that LB 40 will become law and even more optimistic that community leaders in Lincoln County will capitalize on this opportunity to grow western Nebraska,” Groene said Friday.
Seven other senators have signed on as co-sponsors, including three from Omaha — even though the bill wouldn’t apply to Nebraska’s three metro-area counties — and four from other parts of Nebraska with significant rail mileage and employment.
A proposed Revenue Committee amendment builds on LB 40’s call to match locally obtained public and private funds to build a rail park and help launch an initial tenant “in the manufacturing, processing, distribution of transloading trades.”
Among the amendment’s key changes:
» Applications for matching funds would be taken through June 30, 2023, instead of the end of 2022. Projects would have to be finished within 10 years.
» The Legislature would appropriate $5 million a year for the first two years — the total amount in LB 40’s original text — but set the rail-park program’s maximum funding at $50 million.
» An individual rail-park project could receive up to $30 million in matching funds.
» Instead of LB 40’s original dollar-for-dollar match, the state would match the first $2.5 million in locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar. Additional funds would be matched at $5 for every local dollar.
Person added his gratitude to Groene’s for the Revenue Committee’s enhancements to their original proposal for state rail-park help.
“I’m just really pleased it’s advanced forward,” he said Friday. “It appears a lot of rural senators have bought into the concept of how it can help rural economic development in Nebraska.”
LB 40 will help “give us some diversity in economic development in the North Platte area, because we never really had rail access before,” he added.
Groene, with Person’s help, first floated state rail-park aid late in the Legislature’s pandemic-delayed 2020 session as senators finalized their renewal of Nebraska’s major economic development incentive program.
Key lawmakers suggested that Groene wait until the 2021 session and introduce the concept as a separate bill.
No one opposed LB 40 at its public hearing, with support coming from statewide city, county and economic development groups in addition to North Platte and Lincoln County.
The bill’s current co-sponsors are Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg; Joni Albrecht of Thurston; Steve Halloran of Hastings; Tom Brewer of Gordon; and Rich Pahls, Justin Wayne and Jen Day, all of Omaha.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.