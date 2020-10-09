Inmate found dead following arrest at Keith County Jail

OGALLALA — After being arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday, James Mawson, 44, of Ogallala, was found dead in a Keith County Jail cell later that evening, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.
Booked into the jail, Mawson was placed in a holding cell and was found unresponsive by jail staff in the midevening.
A communications call for advanced life support was made at 9 p.m. Fair, who also serves as coroner, said he was on his way to the jail by about 9:05 p.m. Regional West Health Services responded to the call and was at the jail in a couple of minutes.
Mawson was scheduled for an initial appearance in Lincoln County District Court this past Monday afternoon on a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charge stemmed from an a June 20 incident in which Mowson fled from an attempted traffic stop for no plates on his vehicle. Mawson had a warrant at the time for failure to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge, according to court records.
Fair said a grand jury will be convened once reports are completed. Fair said it may take more than a month to receive all the proper reports before that jury is convened. By state law, a grand jury must be convened when a person in custody of law enforcement dies.
It appears drugs were present in the cell, Fair said.
An autopsy was expected to be conducted this week at Gibbon. A further examination, involving toxicology tests on organs, would also be done. Those extra tests will likely take longer and delay the convening of the grand jury, Fair said.
It is believed that this is the first inmate to die in the Keith County Jail. Buck Bassett, longtime Ogallala fire chief and soon-to-be second-time Ogallala city councilman, said he could not remember any incident involving a death in the jail.
