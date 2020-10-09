Inmate found dead following arrest at Keith County Jail

OGALLALA — After being arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday, James Mawson, 44, of Ogallala, was found dead in a Keith County Jail cell later that evening, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

Booked into the jail, Mawson was placed in a holding cell and was found unresponsive by jail staff in the midevening.

A communications call for advanced life support was made at 9 p.m. Fair, who also serves as coroner, said he was on his way to the jail by about 9:05 p.m. Regional West Health Services responded to the call and was at the jail in a couple of minutes.

Mawson was scheduled for an initial appearance in Lincoln County District Court this past Monday afternoon on a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charge stemmed from an a June 20 incident in which Mowson fled from an attempted traffic stop for no plates on his vehicle. Mawson had a warrant at the time for failure to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge, according to court records.

Fair said a grand jury will be convened once reports are completed. Fair said it may take more than a month to receive all the proper reports before that jury is convened. By state law, a grand jury must be convened when a person in custody of law enforcement dies.