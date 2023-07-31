The Nebraska International Port of the Plains & Inland Port Authority Board met for the first time Monday at the new port’s facility in the former Greenbrier building near Hershey.

The board began by electing officers: Vince Dugan was elected chairman; Pat Keenan, vice chairman; Kim Steger, secretary, and Micheal Steele, treasurer.

The board set 2 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month for its regular meeting.

The port will request funds up to $75,000 from the county to start its initial general fund, and the board designated Hershey State Bank as the agency’s initial depository bank.

The Finance, Safety/Facilities and Executive committees were each formed, and The Telegraph was designated at the newspaper of record.

The meeting continued Monday evening after press time.