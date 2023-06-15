Three international students are working on projects with the City of North Platte. Interns in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Fellows program, they are hoping the results of their work will be seen long after they finish here July 22.

Sonika Khanal, of Kathmandu, Nepal, and Menli Nepesova, of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, have devised a community needs survey, and they hope as many people as possible will complete it online. The survey is at forms.gle/vBhagiTXiv98drteA. People are asked to submit responses by July 3 and encourage their friends to also complete the survey.

Jacob Abaare, from Tamale, Ghana, is inspecting and reporting on the condition of city streets to help the engineering department plan for upgrades and repairs.

All three students said they are thankful for the opportunity to be here.

Khanal and Nepesova are actually working on two projects. In addition to the online survey, they are doing visual surveys to help determine housing needs in the city. They drive the streets, focusing on one neighborhood and part of town at a time. They record information about the outside condition of buildings, existence and condition of vacant lots, and other factors. They are identifying property that may be underutilized, for example. They are sharing the information with city planners as part of a housing study.

As for the online survey, they have started preparing graphs and analyzing the data that has come in so far. The graphs and charts change as they receive more responses. Previous surveys were done in 2003 and 2014. This survey is short and the focus is on needs such as retail opportunities, streets and public health.

“A lot of things factor into social determinants of health,” Khanal said. That aligns with her educational focus at University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she is working on a master of public health degree. Some of the questions on the survey seek to draw connections between people’s age, insurance availability, household size and other factors that can influence health outcomes.

Khanal was formerly a practicing dentist in Nepal. Nepal is bordered by India on the south and China on the north. She has been in the United States since December 2021, following her husband, Bikranta Adhikari, whom she married in Nepal seven years ago. He immigrated first, to attend the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

Nepesova is working on a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. Her home country of Turkmenistan is in central Asia, bordered by the Caspian Sea on the west, Iran on the south, Afghanistan on the east and Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the north.

This is not her first time living in the United States. She was a foreign exchange student her senior year of high school in Belleville, Illinois, and graduated from high school there. Her second time in the country was in 2019 when she participated in Global Village in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, an intensive business leadership development program. She has been in the United States for her university education since January 2021.

Khanal and Nepesova designed the online survey based on input from the city’s planning and zoning department, under direction of Judy Clark. Not only will the data help with city planning, it will also help the city apply for grants, Nepesova said.

So far they have received responses from chamber members, city employees and a few others. They are hoping to receive several thousand responses. “The more the better,” said Nepesova.

In the meantime, the two split their time between their outdoors and indoors work. In addition to compiling data from the online surveys they are accessing information on the county geographic information system at lincoln.gworks.com . They are correlating the GIS data with their street observations.

At the same time, Abaare is taking a close look at the streets themselves. He is a Ph.D. engineering student at UNL. He has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering, specializing in intelligent controls, from the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, Ghana. Ghana is in western Africa between the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, along the Bay of Guinea.

Abaare takes photographs and makes notes to document the integrity of the pavement on individual streets and in individual blocks. That will help planners make the best use of funds to address problems. The best option depends not only on the condition of the pavement and its use, but on the type of stress it is under. Options range from complete repair to patching.

Abaare pointed to the arrangement of cracks in the pavement on Third Street on the south side of City Hall. Even that can tell a lot, he said. He relies on a standardized index and professional data and recommendations. He hopes to develop a model for the city that could also be used in other locations.

“I think my experience in North Platte is a better way to spend the summer, helping and learning,” Abaare said. “It’s a win-win.”

As for his impressions of the city, “it’s pretty cool here,” he said. “North Platte is actually very beautiful and hospitable. “Ninety percent of the cars wave. I really feel connected. It’s similar to West Africa” in that way.

“It is a very friendly welcoming community,” agreed Nepesova, adding that “people are very eager to help.” In particular, “the City Hall staff is very kind. Judy Clark, the supervisor, is very warmhearted and always makes sure we feel belonged.”

The three hope they leave behind something of value when they go. The overall question is “how can we embellish the community,” Nepesova said.

“In my opinion, North Platte has lots of potential for development,” Khanal said.

The students plan to walk in Nebraskaland Days parade on Saturday for the city and hope to volunteer for some of the other events.