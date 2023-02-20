Three times in four years the St. Patrick High School cheerleaders have brought home the state championship title.

The latest came last weekend in Grand Island, with the Irish winning the C2 Game Day competition, while also placing fourth in the non-tumbling division. Senior co-captains Olivia Phillips and Halley Childears were excited about their championship.

“It definitely was an amazing way to end our careers,” Childears said. “We had a lot of successes in the past and last year we did pretty good, but not as good as we wanted to. It was definitely amazing to have this outcome this year.”

The girls said their team put in a lot of time and effort to improve. They practice at 6 a.m. every school day, focusing on a couple of areas.

“Something we really focused on this year was improving our jumps,” Childears said. “I think that really helped with our scores because everyone was working really hard.”

They worked on their jumps every day, whether or not practice was scheduled. Phillips and Childears choreographed much of the routines and said they felt like the team stepped it up a notch this year.

“We did a lot of different jumps like toe touches and this year we had a lot of double toe touches, which is not an easy skill to learn,” Phillips said. “I feel like our team really had to push each other to strengthen our legs and be more flexible and have better jumps this year.”

This year's routine was more challenging than in years past, Phillips said. Coach Lisa Troshynski said the team worked on jumps and on increasing the volume of their voices as well.

“The big thing they worked on this year was getting the crowd involved,” Troshynski said. “At this event, that’s really hard to do because your crowd is all strangers.”

The judges’ scoresheets gave the team an idea what brought them the title.

“The judges said they were impressed with our flexibility,” Phillips said. “I wouldn’t say our kicks were higher, but definitely more flexible than they had been in the past.”

Scoring in cheerleading and dance is very subjective, Troshynski said, but she told the team it didn’t matter as long as they felt like they gave their best.

“That is definitely a difficult part about cheer,” Childears said. “Even team members have different views on certain moves. What really helped is in every aspect we talked with everyone on the team about what they thought about certain moves.”

At times they had to change the moves to suit the strengths of the team overall.

“But at the end of the day, some judges are going to like what you put out on the mat and some judges aren’t,” Phillips said. “Just as long as you’re happy with it, that’s all you can hope for.”

Troshynski has been coaching the cheerleaders off and on since 1992 and said she is proud of the girls.

“They go to every game, they don’t complain, they show up at practices at 6 a.m.,” Troshynski said. “They stay after every basketball game and clean up the trash from the home and away side. We do that because it’s the right thing to do.”

She said in the process she tries to give the girls a few life lessons because cheerleading is just a moment of time in their life.

“Being in high school is a very short-lived time so we try to have a lot of fun,” Troshynski said. “We try to laugh a lot and make a lot of memories for these girls.”

Team members are:

Seniors: Olivia Phillips, Halley Childears, Dakota Guthrie, Olivia Dimas, Madi Gifford.

Olivia Phillips, Halley Childears, Dakota Guthrie, Olivia Dimas, Madi Gifford. Juniors: Macy Atkins, Ava Dimas, Sally McGill.

Macy Atkins, Ava Dimas, Sally McGill. Sophomores: Ella Caudillo, Stephanie Budke, Braelyn Gifford, Kloee Hewgley-Baldwin.

Ella Caudillo, Stephanie Budke, Braelyn Gifford, Kloee Hewgley-Baldwin. Freshman: Allie Guthrie.