Iron Horse Park playground dedicated

As North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher (right) looks on, Buffalo Bill Kiwanis President Bob Lindemeier (center) cuts the symbolic ribbon Sunday afternoon completing the club’s playground on the east side of Iron Horse Park near the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange. Serving as ribbon-holders are Kiwanis member Dennis McConnell and his son Dennis. The park, just east of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, is North Platte’s third to be installed and mainly financed by the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, which also will maintain the equipment. The City Council contributed $40,000 in Newburn Fund interest for site preparation for the playground, built in two stages since December 2018. The bench in the foreground was bought by Lindemeier’s family and dedicated Sunday to their parents, the late Royce and Doris Lindemeier, on what would have been Royce’s 92nd birthday. Also present for the bench dedication were Lindemeier’s sisters Cindy Kelly of Denver and Jaye Toth and Mary Firestien, both of Omaha.