'It’s just amazing that after all these years, something like this should show up': Note from WWII soldier to return to family

The friend sent the story to Loni, who passed it on to her father-in-law and asked, “Could this be any relation to us?” Harley Casper said.

“And he said, ‘Holy smoke, that’s my uncle!’ ... It just amazes everybody. I talked to my brothers and cousins, and it’s just amazing that after all these years, something like this should show up.”

Shults said he was contacted over the weekend by a Colorado Springs woman who saw the story, tracked down Harley Casper and offered to connect the two.

The two men spoke by phone later Monday and finalized mailing arrangements.

“When that glass broke and I flipped the card over, something came alive for me,” Shults said of the whirlwind experience. “ I couldn’t leave it alone.”

Harley Casper said his father grew up on a farm near Grand Rapids, an area known for mining taconite iron ore and shipping it 70 miles to Duluth to cross the Great Lakes.

Russell Casper, born Dec. 8, 1922, was 17 when he graduated from high school in nearby Coleraine in 1940. He was drafted into the Army in 1941, sometime before Pearl Harbor, Harley Casper said.