'It’s just amazing that after all these years, something like this should show up': Note from WWII soldier to return to family

It took three days for a Minnesota World War II soldier’s relatives to learn about his 1944 Christmas-card note that was found hidden inside a picture frame in a North Platte man’s garage.
Mark Shults said he was mailing the frame and its contents Monday afternoon to Harley Casper, whose father, U.S. Army Air Forces Pfc. Russell Raymond Casper, grew up near and died in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
A Telegraph story on Veterans Day included photos of both sides of a once-framed Christmas card Casper sent from France to his uncle Albert Davis of Des Moines on Nov. 28, 1944.
For Harley Casper, who was 15 when he lost his father to a heart attack in 1964, the note offered an unexpected glimpse into the war Russell Casper — like many military veterans — preferred not to talk about.
“It was obviously my dad’s writing,” Harley Casper, 72, said Monday from near his home in San Geronimo, Texas, northwest of San Antonio.
“It’s a different kind of writing. It’s exactly the way he wrote.”
Casper’s note on the back of the Christmas card remained unseen for decades until Shults — whose son Bobby had bought the framed card in an antique shop — recently knocked it off a wall and broke it while cleaning his garage.
Three days after The Telegraph published its story, it was noticed Saturday by a friend of Loni Casper of Grand Rapids. Russell Casper was her father-in-law’s uncle, she told the paper in a Facebook message.
The friend sent the story to Loni, who passed it on to her father-in-law and asked, “Could this be any relation to us?” Harley Casper said.
“And he said, ‘Holy smoke, that’s my uncle!’ ... It just amazes everybody. I talked to my brothers and cousins, and it’s just amazing that after all these years, something like this should show up.”
Shults said he was contacted over the weekend by a Colorado Springs woman who saw the story, tracked down Harley Casper and offered to connect the two.
The two men spoke by phone later Monday and finalized mailing arrangements.
“When that glass broke and I flipped the card over, something came alive for me,” Shults said of the whirlwind experience. “ I couldn’t leave it alone.”
Harley Casper said his father grew up on a farm near Grand Rapids, an area known for mining taconite iron ore and shipping it 70 miles to Duluth to cross the Great Lakes.
Russell Casper, born Dec. 8, 1922, was 17 when he graduated from high school in nearby Coleraine in 1940. He was drafted into the Army in 1941, sometime before Pearl Harbor, Harley Casper said.
The family’s hometown was listed as Taconite Junction in the 1940 census, while a separate note Shults found in the picture frame said Russell was from Bovey. Both are also near Grand Rapids.
Though his dad said little about the war, Harley said, he did mention being in France.
“He said it was such a horrible thing and he didn’t want to talk about it,” he said. But “I always had to clean up my plate because he said he saw too many little French kids digging in garbage trying to find food.”
He also remembered Russell saying “he worked on airplane engines and stuff like that.”
Russell’s Christmas-card note listed his unit as the 2004th Ordnance Maintenance Company. Online records show it as part of the 99th Combat Wing of the 9th Air Force, which began its wartime service in North Africa.
The 9th was transferred to Great Britain in 1943 to prepare for the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. From then until V-E Day on May 8, 1945, its planes bombed German positions ahead of advancing Allied forces.
The 2004th, which serviced Martin B-26 Marauders, moved to France in September 1944 with the headquarters of the 9th Air Force Service Command.
It was cited in a Meritorious Unit Commendation issued a year later for service between Jan. 1 and March 15, 1944, according to a 1962 Army document.
Harley’s few mementos of his father’s service include a photo of Russell in his dress uniform in front of palm trees in southern France. An August 1944 invasion had cleared that area of Nazi troops.
The separate note in the picture frame said Russell had been part of the Battle of the Bulge, during which the 2004th supported B-26 airstrikes on attacking Germans after the skies cleared over Belgium’s Ardennes Forest.
Because of wartime security, it can’t be determined where Russell was when he sent Albert Davis a popular Christmas card of a GI sitting on a brick ledge with two European children on his lap.
The scene “is typical of the soldiers here and of the surrounding country,” Russell wrote his uncle.
After the war, Harley said, his father worked in excavation construction for the Pickens-Mather Mining Co. near Grand Rapids.
In 1947, Russell married Isabelle Bullock, who had grown up in Grand Rapids. After Harley’s birth, the couple had three more children: Paul and Lance, who live near their brother, and the late Trudy Simonson.
Harley said he was in his bedroom when he last talked to his father before leaving for Grand Rapids High School on Jan. 13, 1964.
About 10 a.m., “a note was brought in telling me my uncle was there. When I went out, he told me my dad had died.” Russell Casper had turned 41 a month earlier.
His widow and children stayed around Grand Rapids until they all “got sick of the cold weather in Minnesota” and gradually moved to Texas during the 1990s, Harley said.
His father rests in Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Isabelle Casper died and was cremated in 1999, Harley said, with her ashes scattered over a lake “near where my dad was born.”
