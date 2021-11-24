It takes an open-meetings notice: North Platte City Council members to march together in Christmas parade

One probably shouldn’t expect Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the eight North Platte City Council members to break into song when they march in next month’s Christmas parade.

But a recent legal notice to that effect called to mind that most, um, harmonious of local governing boards: Iowa’s (fictional) barbershop-singing River City School Board from “The Music Man.”

Of course, those four weren’t up against Nebraska’s open-meetings law when singing “How can there be/Any ‘sin’ in ‘sincere’?/Where is the good in goodbye?”

With that in mind, consider the text of City Hall’s notice:

“Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of North Platte, Nebraska, will participate in the Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown North Platte.

“NO FORMAL VOTE OR ACTION WILL BE TAKEN DURING THIS GET-TOGETHER.”

What’s up with that?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Simple: If the majority of an elected governing board talks or gets together — anywhere — it’s an official quorum for doing public business.

Cue “I move that we/Buy ourselves a pitch-pipe/So we can all sing in tune”?