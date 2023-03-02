Despite scant February additions to January’s record-breaking snowfall, North Platte enters the 2022-23 winter’s home stretch with a Top 10 snowfall finish by at least one measurement.

The three-month “meteorological winter” of December, January and February brought 28.8 inches of snow to Lee Bird Field, finishing No. 8 in snowfall records dating to 1893.

Four of the three-month winters ahead of it on the list also have taken place this millennium, led by the 2017-18 winter at 35.5 inches. The runner-up spot belongs to 2006-07 (34.3 inches), with 2020-21 fifth (31.3) and 2010-11 seventh (29.5).

The 1948-49 meteorological winter, which included Nebraska’s most infamous blizzard that January, stands at No. 4 with 33 inches.

The Northern Hemisphere’s astronomical 2022-23 winter has 17 days left. This year’s spring equinox is set to occur at 4:24 p.m. CT (3:24 p.m. MT) on March 20.

Though winter might officially be over for weather professionals, the month of March accounts for half of North Platte’s Top 10 single-day snowfall list.

If one defines a true western Nebraska winter as Nov. 1 to March 31 — a period including eight of the city’s snowiest days — 2022-23 has nearly a month to move up the list. If it can.

Lee Bird’s National Weather Service office has recorded 31.4 inches between Nov. 1 and Wednesday, good for 10th place over that period.

However, the extended 1948-49 winter dropped 57.9 inches of snow from Nov. 1 to March 31. North Platte would need 26.6 inches of March snow — 4.2 inches more than January — to break that record but just 4.8 inches to enter the November-to-March Top 10.

The airport recorded just 1 inch of snow in February, well behind the month’s average of 6.9 inches.

Year-to-date precipitation through Wednesday totaled 1.94 inches, No. 11 for that period but No. 7 since recordkeeping fully moved from downtown to Lee Bird in 1949. The city’s precipitation records date to 1874.

Lincoln County’s drought status was unchanged in Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, though Nebraska as a whole made gains with the disappearance of western Nebraska’s last area of “exceptional drought.”

The county as of Tuesday had 55.25% of its total area in “extreme drought,” the second-worst of five categories. The rest of the county was in “severe drought,” the middle category.

But fresh snowfalls in eastern Nebraska and continued melting in the west reduced the state’s total area in “exceptional drought” from 9.2% to 6.1%. The percentage in either that category or “extreme drought” stayed at just over 40%.

Last week’s drought map proved to be the last showing an oval-shaped “exceptional drought” area covering much of Keith and Perkins counties and extreme eastern Deuel County.

That swath had grown to encompass all or parts of nine southwest Nebraska counties, including the majority of Lincoln County, through late summer and fall.

Northeast Nebraska continued to show all or parts of 13 counties in “exceptional drought” in Thursday’s newest map.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast shows North Platte in store for a pleasant weekend before colder temperatures and snow chances return next week.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 50 Friday, in the mid-40s Saturday and the mid-50s Sunday.

The city has a 20% chance of snow showers early Saturday before opportunities to add to 2022-23’s extended winter total return Monday night and last through next Thursday.

Daily highs will cool from the mid-40s Monday to the freezing mark next Thursday, the weather service said. Lows will be in the 20s through Tuesday night and in the mid-teens Wednesday night.