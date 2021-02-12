It will be cold in North Platte this week, but don't expect it to break any records

It’s a week into “The Polar Vortex” (cue images of a uniformed, crazed Tom Hanks cackling from his locomotive), and you’ve convinced yourself North Platte has never been so cold for so long.
Not even close. And not even if we go through another week of this — which the National Weather Service says we probably will.
The area’s most dangerous cold and wind chills of the nationwide Arctic outbreak lie ahead after more weekend snow, said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
The city of North Platte declared a snow emergency at 6 p.m. Friday in light of forecasts of 2 to 3 inches of new snow both Friday and Saturday.
The daytime highs Sunday and President’s Day may not reach zero, Brown said. Sunrise may well see lows of 21 below — the second night at or below minus-20 in this stretch — with 35-below wind chills.
Still, “I don’t know if it’s anything overly out of the ordinary” for this latitude at this time of year, he added.
North Platte’s weather records side with Brown.
Oh, it’ll have been an impressive two-week-long stretch (Feb. 5-19) without temperatures breaking the freezing mark if it continues until next Friday as the Weather Service expects.
But it’s only been four years since the airport’s low reached 21 below on Jan. 6, 2017. North Platte may set a new Feb. 15 low Monday (the record sits at minus-17), but it’d need a 27-below reading to even crawl onto the all-time top 10 list.
West central Nebraskans who remember December 1983, meanwhile, know what day after day of the coldest of the cold feels like.
The North Platte airport’s temperature slipped below freezing on Dec. 10 that year and didn’t break 32 degrees again until New Year’s Eve — a three-week run.
But for nine days in the midst of that streak, between Dec. 17 and Christmas Day, temperatures stayed below zero.
Dec. 22 brought a low of minus-34, which would be tied on the same date in 1989. But even that just missed the record of minus-35 set Jan. 15, 1888, and tied on Feb. 12, 1899.
Here’s how Nebraska’s current “rolling closure” model works when heavy or wind-driven snow i…
With Tuesday’s wind chills set to approximate the feel of those four bitter days, it’s more important than ever to be prepared with car-safety kits, Brown said.
Skin exposed to the air and wind Tuesday morning could become frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, he said.
“Especially with the combination of the snow and the cold temperatures, it’s important to have those tools.”
Saturday’s expected airport “high” will reach only 3 above, with wind chills as low as 13 below.
Subzero lows are expected through midweek, falling to 15 below Monday night and minus-6 Tuesday night.
Not until Wednesday will the cold’s grip begin to loosen, when highs are expected to near 25.
After a Thursday high near 31, it’s time to celebrate: Next Friday should see a high of 38, sending “The Polar Vortex” officially on to a weather theater far away from here.
