It will be cold in North Platte this week, but don't expect it to break any records

It’s a week into “The Polar Vortex” (cue images of a uniformed, crazed Tom Hanks cackling from his locomotive), and you’ve convinced yourself North Platte has never been so cold for so long.

Not even close. And not even if we go through another week of this — which the National Weather Service says we probably will.

The area’s most dangerous cold and wind chills of the nationwide Arctic outbreak lie ahead after more weekend snow, said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The city of North Platte declared a snow emergency at 6 p.m. Friday in light of forecasts of 2 to 3 inches of new snow both Friday and Saturday.

The daytime highs Sunday and President’s Day may not reach zero, Brown said. Sunrise may well see lows of 21 below — the second night at or below minus-20 in this stretch — with 35-below wind chills.

Still, “I don’t know if it’s anything overly out of the ordinary” for this latitude at this time of year, he added.

North Platte’s weather records side with Brown.