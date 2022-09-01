'It's about the people': Korf reflects on time with victim/witness unit

A small legal pad in Cindy Korf's office has multiple pages filled with the names of individuals who have been convicted in Lincoln County District Court and sentenced to prison over the past decade.

The list also includes the sentencing dates and the length of their terms. It is just one article that documents the work Korf has done as the director of the victim/witness unit within the Lincoln County Attorney's Office.

Korf is retiring this month after 10½ years and moving to Yuma, Colorado, with her husband, Mitchell, to oversee a family farm and care for his mother.

LeeAnn Nielsen, an advocate coordinator at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, will take over for her.

"It's about the people. That is what I'm going to miss," Korf said.

She was referring not only to the individuals she works with in the county attorney's office and the courthouse, but also the victims she has assisted over the years.

File cabinets in Korf's office are filled with case notes on those victims, and the numbers continue to grow. In July and August, 216 crimes were committed in Lincoln County with an affected victim. Those crimes ranged from misdemeanors to major felonies. There have been 1,332 this year so far.

The cases are also documented in a spreadsheet on Korf's desktop computer.

Each morning Korf received an arraignment roster from the Lincoln County Detention Center that documented the most recent arrests. One she received earlier this week noted two individuals charged with burglary and one for domestic assault. Korf then reached out to each victim in the cases, initially through a letter, followed by a phone call.

She attended the criminal hearings in county or district court and provided updates on the case proceedings to those individuals. Korf also sat with the victims or their family members at hearings. The process was repeated through the completion of the court case, including sentencing.

"I would answer their questions, take their concerns to the (district) attorneys and sometimes would just listen to them give their opinions or just vent," Korf said. "People's perception is that (court cases) will be like how it is on TV. It doesn't happen like that. They just want (the case) to be over so they can move on with their lives. They think it will be over in the next (hearing) or the one after that or after that."

Korf's time came in the courts came after she worked as a data collector for the federal government and later as a supervisor for the federal agency's research department covering the western portion of the country. She ultimately stepped down from that position due to the roughly two weeks she spent away from home each month.

Her journey into the legal profession began with a request from her neighbor, Richard Birch, who asked if she would be willing to fill in for a day for office support in his legal practice.

"A day turned into a week, and the week into a month and a month into years," Korf said.

In 2011, Birch was appointed as a district judge in the state's 11th Judicial District, which covers Lincoln as well as 16 other counties. Korf moved on to fill an opening in the victim/witness unit.

That office has been noted for its work twice — in 2015 by the state for service to crime victims and in April when it was one of 40 agencies that received federal Department of Justice grants, the only one in Nebraska. Korf considers it among her top moments during her time in the office, along with opening a satellite office in Ogallala for Keith County in 2018.

The Lincoln County office doesn't just provide support in court proceedings for victims. For the past six years, the office has also been a mini food pantry for the individuals, which started after one woman told Korf during a phone conversation that she did not have milk to give her kids.

The office pantry has received support since then from employees in the courthouse, the legal community and outside contributors. It also has gone beyond the necessary staples. The office helped one man get new shoes; he was walking to work in a pair held together by duct tape after his vehicle was totaled in a hit-and-run case.

"It touched my heart. He was such a nice kid," Korf said. "It is just trying to help people who have slipped through the cracks."