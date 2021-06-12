'It's actually gone by a lot faster than what I imagined': Habitat for Humanity raises walls on 60th home

The walls for House 60 started rising up on Saturday, the first Saturday that North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and the partner family started construction on the house along with about 20 volunteers.

“It’s been really good,” Tracee Allen said. “We’re doing the wall raising today and it’s actually gone by a lot faster than what I imagined.”

Tracee Allen and Zach Wilcox are part of a family of four who will receive the house once it’s completed.

The family along with friends needs to reach 400 total hours volunteering in the process. About 25 hours goes to household responsibility classes, while the rest of their time is spent building the house with Habitat.

According to npahfh.org, Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live and it brings people together to build homes and communities.

“It’s just very heart feeling because we’ve had to move quite a few times and it’s just going to be really nice to have our own place to call home,” Allen said. “It’s just gonna be really nice to have our own place and not have to stress about when we have to move.”