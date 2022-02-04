'It's life and death for people': North Platte impacted by national blood shortage; donors needed

The American Red Cross is facing its worst national blood shortage in a decade.
North Platte isn’t being spared.
“Usually there’s a lot of blood on the shelf” at the local Red Cross storage site, said Brandi Brown, collections specialist at the North Platte Blood and Platelet Donation Center. “The coolers aren’t full like they have been in the past.”
The American Red Cross says it has seen a 10% overall blood donation decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Blood drives have also been impacted by illness, weather and staffing limitations. Due to the shortage, hospitals may not receive 1 in 4 blood supplies they need, which poses a risk to patient care, says the Red Cross.
Brown urges prospective donors to think of the human impact they will make by giving blood.
“Think of the person that (the blood) is going to, how sick they are and how much they need it,” Brown said. “If they’re not able to get that, it’s life and death for people.”
While supply was dire a couple of weeks ago — a donor told Brown that blood had been limited to one unit per person — Great Plains Health Marketing Manager Mary Roberts said the North Platte hospital hasn’t had to delay any procedures. Roberts also said that though the need for blood is still critical, there was more on the shelf this week.
Donors don’t need to wait for a blood drive to give blood. The North Platte Blood and Platelet Donation Center at 1111 S. Cottonwood St. is open Saturday through Wednesday. Donors can schedule appointments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We hardly ever turn away a walk-in, so if walking in for people works, walk in,” Brown said. A blood donation usually takes about 30 minutes, Brown said.
In addition to blood, the Red Cross also needs people willing to donate red blood cells, plasma and platelets, the components that make up whole blood. Those donations take a little longer than a whole-blood donation.
Alyssa Fabik of North Platte and her parents donate blood products, making it what she calls “a family effort.” Fabik began donating blood in high school.
“I would tell you, I was a chicken and I was afraid of it, but it’s really not that hard of a process, and the Red Cross people will walk you through it,” she said.
Donating blood is another way for Fabik to give back, and “it’s not something that’s too terribly hard to do.”
“Most likely, your worst day of giving blood will be” the best day for the person who receives it, Fabik said.
If someone isn’t able to donate blood, there are still ways to help, according to Brown, like sharing posts about blood drives on social media or donating their time in other ways.
“We always tell people if you can’t donate or don’t have good enough veins: Bake cookies,” Brown said. “Bake cookies, bring them in; we’ll give them to the donors who can.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.