'It's life and death for people': North Platte impacted by national blood shortage; donors needed

The American Red Cross is facing its worst national blood shortage in a decade.

North Platte isn’t being spared.

“Usually there’s a lot of blood on the shelf” at the local Red Cross storage site, said Brandi Brown, collections specialist at the North Platte Blood and Platelet Donation Center. “The coolers aren’t full like they have been in the past.”

The American Red Cross says it has seen a 10% overall blood donation decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Blood drives have also been impacted by illness, weather and staffing limitations. Due to the shortage, hospitals may not receive 1 in 4 blood supplies they need, which poses a risk to patient care, says the Red Cross.

Brown urges prospective donors to think of the human impact they will make by giving blood.

“Think of the person that (the blood) is going to, how sick they are and how much they need it,” Brown said. “If they’re not able to get that, it’s life and death for people.”