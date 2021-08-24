It's that time of year again for government: Budget season. How will it affect you?

Taxable values in the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area rose by 1.64%, ending three years of declines after the end of a long rally in agricultural land prices.

The combined impact of the new taxable values translates into initial good news for The Telegraph’s three sample homes.

In order to show the relative impact of each local budget- and tax-setting decision, we substitute 2021 figures for 2020 ones as each new figure is set and report what that does to each home’s gross tax bill.

None of the three homes we follow has seen its taxable value rise since 2018. Individual valuations are set annually at the end of May, subject to change should the homes’ owners protest their valuations and succeed.

By plugging in local governments’ 2021 taxable values, our model shows what those homes’ next gross tax bills would be if all eight governments asked for the same amounts of property tax money as in 2020.

» The owners of Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, would save $39.69 over last year. The home is valued at $109,950 for tax purposes.