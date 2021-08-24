It's that time of year again for government: Budget season. How will it affect you?

Taxable values of North Platte local governments
|Government
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Percent change
|North Platte Public Schools
|$2,496,005,032
|$2,531,719,843
|+1.43%
|*City of North Platte/Airport Authority
|$1,618,995,929
|$1,620,716,984
|+0.11%
|*Lincoln County/Ag Society
|$5,030,301,347
|$5,153,844,268
|+2.46%
|Mid-Plains Community College Area
|$20,493,481,209
|$20,829,147,938
|+1.64%
|Twin Platte Natural Resources District
|$6,700,757,569
|$6,866,749,882
|+2.48%
|Educational Service Unit 16
|$10,092,784,523
|$10,339,750,594
|+2.45%
|*-Taxable values for the pair of governments are identical.
|Sources: County assessors
With last Friday’s passage of the state deadline to set 2021 taxable values, Nebraska’s local government “budget season” has begun in earnest.
Major changes in tax burdens again appear unlikely for three sample homes in North Platte, though valuation growth picked up for some governments compared with 2020.
The Telegraph once again will track the assembly of the three homes’ tax bills as the eight local governments serving properties inside city limits set their 2021-22 budgets, tax requests and tax rates.
It’s a process that ends Sept. 20, the deadline for those governments to approve budgets and file them with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts. County boards must rubber-stamp 2021 tax rates by Oct. 15.
Changes in taxable values over 2020 ranged from just 0.11% for North Platte city government to just under 2.5% for the four-county Twin Platte Natural Resources District, 15-county Educational Service Unit 16 and Lincoln County government.
Total valuations for property tax purposes are identical for the county and its agricultural society, which operates the annual Lincoln County Fair. The North Platte Airport Authority likewise uses the city’s total valuation.
North Platte Public Schools, the largest property tax consumer for city residents, saw its 2021 taxable value grow by 1.43% after seeing it rise 2.04% last year.
Taxable values in the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area rose by 1.64%, ending three years of declines after the end of a long rally in agricultural land prices.
The combined impact of the new taxable values translates into initial good news for The Telegraph’s three sample homes.
In order to show the relative impact of each local budget- and tax-setting decision, we substitute 2021 figures for 2020 ones as each new figure is set and report what that does to each home’s gross tax bill.
None of the three homes we follow has seen its taxable value rise since 2018. Individual valuations are set annually at the end of May, subject to change should the homes’ owners protest their valuations and succeed.
By plugging in local governments’ 2021 taxable values, our model shows what those homes’ next gross tax bills would be if all eight governments asked for the same amounts of property tax money as in 2020.
» The owners of Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, would save $39.69 over last year. The home is valued at $109,950 for tax purposes.
» Home 2, a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center, would get a $38.02 tax break. Its 2021 valuation remained at $105,325.
» Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home on North Platte’s traditional southwest side, was again valued at $285,720. It would get a tax cut of $103.15, the largest of the trio.
None of these figures account for direct or indirect deductions from state-funded property tax relief programs. The Nebraska Department of Revenue will announce the mathematical factors needed to calculate those tax breaks later this year.
The next major pieces of North Platte’s 2021-22 property tax puzzle will be put in place as the eight local governments adopt tax requests and rates during September.
Though the North Platte school board will hold its budget hearing next Monday, the City Council will be first to finalize its budget after Labor Day.