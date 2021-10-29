Ivan Mitchell 'really excited' to take over as Great Plains Health CEO in January

After a nationwide search, it turns out that the next Great Plains Health CEO was in North Platte the entire time. Ivan Mitchell, who is currently the hospital’s chief operations officer, will take over for Mel McNea starting Jan. 1.
More than 100 applications were received, which were narrowed down to a top three who interviewed with stakeholders, leadership, board of directors and medical staff at GPH. Ultimately, the hospital board chose Mitchell, who was hired as COO in 2015.
“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Well, what are you going to do differently?’ You need to remember that I’ve been here the last six years, and a lot of the processes and directions we’re going, I’ve been a part of that,” Mitchell said. “I’m really excited with what we have and where we’re going.”
Especially considering the nationwide staffing shortage, Mitchell aims to ensure that the hospital continues to recruit and retain staff, and continues to grow as an organization. He also expressed a desire to continue providing patients with good experiences and high quality care.
“I want to see us hit that Medicare five-star rating,” he said. “When I started here, we were three-star. We’re currently a four-star. We’d like to hit that five-star status.”
This isn’t the first time Mitchell has been a hospital CEO — before his time at GPH, he was CEO for almost three years at a smaller hospital in North Dakota. The experience he gained there allows him to better understand some of the partner hospitals in the area, he said.
“When we’re talking about the struggles that each of our facilities have, I’m able to understand it,” he said. “I’ve been there. I’ve operated a facility that size. I’ve dealt with those issues that typically come with a smaller facility. That’s done a lot for me to be prepared for this role and also be able to connect with the hospital CEOs in our region.”
Mitchell married his wife, Melissa, in 2002, and the couple has five kids, ranging in age from a senior in high school to a fifth grader. The family is involved in the community, and Mitchell himself serves on the North Platte Public School Board. While he will not be running again, he will finish out his term.
Mitchell is enthusiastic about taking on a larger role at Great Plains Health.
“This is just an exceptional place to practice. The board here is amazing, and this isn’t the hospital, it’s our hospital,” he said. “When you look at the community members that have served on these boards — not only the hospital operating board but the hospital foundation board — they care about health care here. It’s really exciting to work in a place where they want to be great. I have to say we’re on that path.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.