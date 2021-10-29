Ivan Mitchell 'really excited' to take over as Great Plains Health CEO in January

After a nationwide search, it turns out that the next Great Plains Health CEO was in North Platte the entire time. Ivan Mitchell, who is currently the hospital’s chief operations officer, will take over for Mel McNea starting Jan. 1.

More than 100 applications were received, which were narrowed down to a top three who interviewed with stakeholders, leadership, board of directors and medical staff at GPH. Ultimately, the hospital board chose Mitchell, who was hired as COO in 2015.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Well, what are you going to do differently?’ You need to remember that I’ve been here the last six years, and a lot of the processes and directions we’re going, I’ve been a part of that,” Mitchell said. “I’m really excited with what we have and where we’re going.”

Especially considering the nationwide staffing shortage, Mitchell aims to ensure that the hospital continues to recruit and retain staff, and continues to grow as an organization. He also expressed a desire to continue providing patients with good experiences and high quality care.

“I want to see us hit that Medicare five-star rating,” he said. “When I started here, we were three-star. We’re currently a four-star. We’d like to hit that five-star status.”