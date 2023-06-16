Longtime volunteers Jack and Muffy Morris were given the 2023 Dale Studley Memorial Award on Friday night. The Studley award is the highest honor given out by Nebraskaland Days.

Jack began volunteering for Nebraskaland Days in the mid-90s before being asked to join the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee a few years later.

He became chairman in 2011 and has served in that role ever since. He annually goes above and beyond in serving the organization, working hard to ensure the facility is ready for the festival, Nebraskaland Days said in a press release.

He announced his retirement from the committee two months ago.

“The ironic part about all of this is that we had decided to give the award to the Morrises months before Jack announced his retirement,” said Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to recognize him while he is still on the committee.”

Muffy also serves as a volunteer around the festival, having dedicated significant time to the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association as well as lending her talented hands to the painting on the front of the Wild West Arena grandstands.

“Jack and Muffy are fixtures at Nebraskaland Days and serve faithfully and humbly,” Fudge said. “They are people of high character. It’s our honor to be able to say thank you in this way.”

Dale Studley served on the original Nebraskaland Days Board of Directors in the 1960s and was a catalyst in helping the Festival grow into what it is today. The award is given out annually during the Friday night performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.