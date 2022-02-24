James Pappas, Dist. 42 senator from 1982 to 1987, dies at 77

Former state Sen. James Pappas of North Platte poured his passions into every part of his life, say one of his sons and his immediate successor in the Legislature.

A “celebration of life” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. CT Friday at a Lincoln funeral home for Pappas, 77, who died Sunday morning.

He served District 42 in the Unicameral from 1982 to 1987, resigning nearly a year into his second term amid legal troubles from his involvement in a failed petition drive to start a state lottery.

Pappas’ ashes will be scattered later over Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, where he long owned a Martin Bay cabin and kept bringing his family after he sold it.

“He wanted people to realize that community is important and you should build that, but it starts with family,” said Calvin, one of four children from Jim Pappas’ second marriage.

His father had beaten lung cancer, suffered from back-surgery complications and coped with congenital heart failure.

Kidney failure began setting in during December, but it was COVID-19 that sent Jim Pappas to a Lincoln hospital late last month, Calvin said.

When he went home last Friday, doctors said he had recovered from the virus. “He beat COVID-19,” his son said. “We want to be clear.”

But Jim Pappas had decided to discontinue kidney dialysis. He spent his last weekend with his family before slipping away.

“He fought through many different things,” Calvin said, “until it was just too much.”

Pappas was born in Julesburg, Colorado, on June 13, 1944. He grew up on a ranch near North Platte, where Jim joined the Union Pacific Railroad in the footsteps of his father, Fred, and his grandfather, George.

He moved on to other work pursuits, Calvin Pappas said, but he remained interested in railroad union issues all the way through his time in the Legislature.

Jim Pappas became a senator when then-Republican Gov. Charles Thone appointed him after the death of Sen. Myron Rumery of North Platte.

“When he talked about his time there, he had that excitement about being to make a different on both the macro and micro sides” for his state and district, Calvin Pappas said.

“He only had partial college (education) but got to be involved in education bills that affected the entire state.”

Pappas, who defeated Corinne Jochum for a full term, won passage of several railroad-related bills, including a short-lived law requiring railroads to maintain cabooses on trains of 1,000 feet or longer.

He pushed for telephone deregulation and worked to repeal Initiative 300, a since-overturned state constitutional ban on corporate ownership of farmland.

A different petition drive, eight years before senators approved the Nebraska Lottery, led Pappas to call off his legislative career.

As he sought re-election in 1986 against then-North Platte businessman Bill Hord, he and six others were charged with felonies over alleged irregularities in how the lottery drive’s signatures were gathered.

Pappas submitted his resignation Sept. 22 to then-Gov. Bob Kerrey, effective the day after the Nov. 4 general election.

But it was too late to take his name off the ballot. He said he’d return to Lincoln if re-elected, and District 42 voters gave him a 567-vote victory over Hord.

Pappas took back his resignation. But in April 1987, Lancaster County District Judge Jeffre Cheuvront convicted him of aiding and abetting the false swearing of a petition signature in Lancaster County while living in Lincoln County.

Pappas appealed, but the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld his two-year probation term and $2,000 fine in June 1988.

He had left the Legislature behind six months earlier. Pappas resigned in December 1987 after making the 225-mile drive to Lincoln “for the 499th time.”

“It just dawned on me that I can’t afford to do this,” he told Omaha World-Herald reporter Henry Cordes. “There’s no way I can better myself financially and serve, even though I love it. I finally just decided it’s time to help myself.”

Pappas became a State Capitol lobbyist for several years, then tried his hand at landscaping in his last years. But he never lost his pride in having served his community and state, Calvin Pappas said.

“I remember the excitement of him taking me to the State Capitol and showing me around,” he said. “Out of all his careers ... it was that civic service that got his face lit up.”

Jim Pappas helped find his own Unicameral successor: David Bernard-Stevens, whom Gov. Kay Orr plucked out of his North Platte High School social studies classroom.

Bernard-Stevens, who resigned after 8½ years in August 1996, said Sen. Ron Withem had hired him some years earlier as a Papillion-LaVista High School teacher.

Withem mentioned Bernard-Stevens to Pappas, who remembered his own oldest son, James Jr., had been in his NPHS class.

“It led to Jim and me working together on so many educational issues,” Bernard-Stevens said from his home in Kenya. “He was one of the ‘good guys’ who put the needs of Nebraskans over politics and party.”

Pappas is survived by his wife, Kimberly; their children, Fallyn, Nikki, Calvin and Brandy; and two children from his first marriage, James Jr. and Amy.

He had nine grandchildren between his two marriages, as well as one great-grandchild.

Memories have been requested in lieu of flowers. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

More by Todd von Kampen

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.