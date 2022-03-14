January extends North Platte's streak of monthly sales tax records

Even with a routine post-Christmas slump, North Platte’s net January sales tax take extended the city’s streak of monthly records.
The city received $699,552 from the 1.5% local sales tax for 2022’s opening month, setting an all-time high for the 11th straight month and the 18th in the last 20 months.
Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax netted $47,974 for January, 20.6% better than the same month in 2021 and less than $2,000 behind 2016’s all-time January best of $49,700.
North Platte’s net January city sales taxes were 1.2% higher than beat the month’s 2021 record of $691,555, according to online Nebraska Department of Revenue records dating to 2006.
The city last failed to set a monthly record in February 2021. Net sales taxes totaled $626,579 that month after reaching $635,528 in the last pre-pandemic month of February 2020.
Local leaders will receive their net February sales- and lodging-tax payments in mid-April. The Revenue Department sends back net local sales and lodging taxes about six weeks after each month closes.
Sales tax collections for the first half of North Platte’s 2021-22 fiscal year were 10.2% ahead of their 2020-21 pace. The city’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30.
Net 2021-22 hotel-motel taxes for the county, which follows the state’s July 1 to June 30 fiscal year, total $956,409 with three months to go.
That’s just barely behind Lincoln County’s 12-month fiscal-year record of $959,432, set in 2015-16.
The lodging tax and North Platte’s sales tax both crushed calendar-year records in 2021. Net sales taxes totaled just under $9.24 million, while the county hotel-motel tax had its first seven-figure year at almost $1.13 million.