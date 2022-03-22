Jay D. Amaya, convicted in a 1998 murder, will receive a hearing on a motion to dismiss his charges

Jay D. Amaya, who was convicted in the 1998 murder of a 20-year-old North Platte woman, will get a hearing on his motion to dismiss the charges against him.

District Judge Michael Piccolo scheduled a one-day evidentiary hearing for Sept. 7. Piccolo’s decision came after a March 15 hearing.

Amaya, 44, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Nov. 19, 1999.

He pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon and first-degree forcible sexual assault in the death of Sheri Fhuere.

Amaya’s co-defendant, Michael E. Long, had agreed to testify against Amaya in exchange for reduced charges.

Fhuere was found dead in her North Platte residence on July 16. 1998. She had been raped, beaten and her throat was slashed. When law enforcement officers arrived to the scene, they found Long attempting to resuscitate her.

Amaya filed a “writ of error coram nobis” on Jan. 19, 2021. Such a motion asks the court to correct a judgment based on a fundamental error not reflected in the initial proceedings.

Amaya claims that a document containing his privileged communication with his then-attorney was, “knowingly, purposely and intentionally opened and read by law enforcement investigators.”

That information “was then shared with other enforcement officers and the prosecutor,” the motion said.

Because of that, Amaya contends, he was deprived of his rights to effective assistance of counsel and a fair trial.

Amaya also filed a motion for post-conviction relief on Feb. 18, 2021. It claims that North Platte Police Department investigators “knowingly and purposely tampered with physical evidence, reports and witnesses outside of their official duties.”

The motion also claims that “the prosecutor knowingly and intentionally withheld exculpatory evidence from the defendant’s counsel and the court.”

In an affidavit, Amaya says he was led by his lawyer to believe that if he did not plead no contest in the case, he “would be sentenced to death by electrocution.”

The appeal is Amaya’s fourth in the case since 2006.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in the previous three.

The most recent was in February 2020, when it upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a DNA proceeding.

Amaya had sought relief in 2017 under the DNA Testing Act. He requested testing of four pieces of evidence in the case.

According to court documents, the DNA test results generated a profile consisted with a mixture of two individuals. Results from a bite mark showed the major DNA profile matched Amaya.

