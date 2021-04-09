Jeffers Street to close Monday while cells are added to Lincoln County Detention Center

Jail cells will be installed Monday morning for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.

The process will require a large crane to lift the cells into place. Beginning at 7 a.m., the west southbound lane on Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) between Fourth and Second streets will be closed.

The city’s Engineering Department is asking drivers to be prepared for one-lane southbound traffic in the area and to use caution as well as follow signage for the safety of drivers and construction workers.

The cells are prefabricated and very heavy, according to County Commissioner Jerry Woodruff, who serves on the construction committee. He said in an earlier interview that access in and around the construction site would be restricted to provide a safe environment for all.