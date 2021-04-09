 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffers Street to close Monday while cells are added to Lincoln County Detention Center
0 comments

Jeffers Street to close Monday while cells are added to Lincoln County Detention Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Board OKs change for county jail addition and remodel project

Brown Construction continues to work on the Lincoln County Detention Center’s addition and remodel project March 29, 2021. Bricks are stacked and ready to cover the outer walls as the weather warms up. Prefabricated jail cells are scheduled to arrive April 13.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Jail cells will be installed Monday morning for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.

The process will require a large crane to lift the cells into place. Beginning at 7 a.m., the west southbound lane on Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) between Fourth and Second streets will be closed.

The city’s Engineering Department is asking drivers to be prepared for one-lane southbound traffic in the area and to use caution as well as follow signage for the safety of drivers and construction workers.

The cells are prefabricated and very heavy, according to County Commissioner Jerry Woodruff, who serves on the construction committee. He said in an earlier interview that access in and around the construction site would be restricted to provide a safe environment for all.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News