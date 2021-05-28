Jerry Campbell, longtime advocate for the unborn, to lead walk with North Platte Pro-Life Committee

The faithfulness of Jerry Campbell in advocating for the unborn has shone a light in the North Platte community for many years.
Campbell chaired the North Platte Pro-Life Committee for 28 years, and on June 5 he will lead a walk to bring awareness to the cause. Organizers are also hosting a card shower to thank Campbell for his years of service.
In 2009, Campbell was presented the Gospel of Life Award for the Diocese of Grand Island.
“What is more valuable, even though I never married and never had children,” Campbell said, “the sight of a baby is just heavenly to me, it’s just wonderful to me; and how can you kill a baby by abortion.”
Campbell became involved with the North Platte Pro-Life Committee about 1991 and served until 2019.
“Our thrust was to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center,” Campbell said. “We got involved with raising sponsorships for the walk on the first Saturday in June.”
He said the Catholic churches would put together a float for the Nebraskaland Days Parade as one of the projects the committee did.
The 84-year-old said he was born Jan. 12, 1937, at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte and humbly added, “But they didn’t put up a monument.”
Campbell is a lifelong Catholic and former seminarian who spent his early years on a farm. His father was a tenant farmer until they moved to North Platte when Campbell was 12 years old.
“I’ve been here off and on ever since,” Campbell said.
Campbell went to seminary and earned his teaching degree in math and science.
“My first year I taught, for something to do, at St. Pat’s Elementary sixth grade,” Campbell said. “They had 64 kids and we divided them into two classes of 32.”
After teaching for one year, Campbell went to the University of Wyoming to continue chemical education studies.
“I was there one year, he said, “and then to get enough money, I went and taught at Rock Springs (Wyoming) one year.”
He taught two sections of chemistry and three sections of first-year Latin before going back for two more years of college.
“I got a teaching assistantship in the chemistry department at the University of Wyoming,” Campbell said. “I didn’t fare too well in terms of grades and so on.”
The subsequent summer, he enrolled at Creighton University in Omaha.
“I was at Creighton from 1964 to 1966 and barely got my master’s,” Campbell said. “Then I received a three-year fellowship to study at the University of Louisville (Kentucky).”
Campbell said he was unable to earn his doctorate and took a job in Somerset, Kentucky, as a teacher.
“I taught at Somerset Community College for 22 years,” Campbell said. “They had a buyout and I took early retirement.”
He said he had never married and didn’t have any financial responsibilities, so he decided to move back to North Platte.
“I loved this house,” Campbell said. “My father died in 1974, and after taking my mom to live with me for a year in Kentucky, I came home to take care of my mother from 1991 to 1998 when she died at the age of 94.”
Campbell said he has been in North Platte ever since and is “very happy” here.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…