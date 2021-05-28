Jerry Campbell, longtime advocate for the unborn, to lead walk with North Platte Pro-Life Committee

Campbell is a lifelong Catholic and former seminarian who spent his early years on a farm. His father was a tenant farmer until they moved to North Platte when Campbell was 12 years old.

“I’ve been here off and on ever since,” Campbell said.

Campbell went to seminary and earned his teaching degree in math and science.

“My first year I taught, for something to do, at St. Pat’s Elementary sixth grade,” Campbell said. “They had 64 kids and we divided them into two classes of 32.”

After teaching for one year, Campbell went to the University of Wyoming to continue chemical education studies.

“I was there one year, he said, “and then to get enough money, I went and taught at Rock Springs (Wyoming) one year.”

He taught two sections of chemistry and three sections of first-year Latin before going back for two more years of college.

“I got a teaching assistantship in the chemistry department at the University of Wyoming,” Campbell said. “I didn’t fare too well in terms of grades and so on.”

The subsequent summer, he enrolled at Creighton University in Omaha.