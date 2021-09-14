'Jiant Jenga Jamboree' to raise funds for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Participants have an opportunity to test their steady hands and sense of balance at North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s first "Jiant Jenga Jamboree" fundraiser on Sept. 25, according to a press release.

The Jamboree will take place at Pal’s Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., with registration beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The tournament will start with each entered team participating in a speed round where contestants will be asked to build the tallest standing tower possible in five minutes. The speed round is followed by a single elimination tournament bracket where the teams will show off their skills as tower builders. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

“A Jenga tournament is something we’ve been talking about at Habitat for a while now. The premise of the game fits our mission of building so well, plus it should be a lot of fun,” said Dalene Skates, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity executive director. “We hope to make it into an annual event.”

A trophy and cash prize will also be awarded for best costume.

Cost to participate is $200 per team. To register, contact the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity office at 308-534-6251, email northplattehabitat@gmail.com or go to npahfh.org.

Teams are asked to submit registrations by Sept. 21, but registrations will be taken the day of the event as well.