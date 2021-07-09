Johnson Lake removed from algae health alert list

Johnson Lake has been removed from a state health alert for harmful algal blooms.

A new health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, has been issued for Swan Creek Lake (Willard Meyer Recreation Area) in Saline County. Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County remains on health alert, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

In addition to Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper counties, a health alert was lifted for Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper counties.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 53 public lakes since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website, dee.ne.gov.

The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. HAB may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so the public should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.