Johnson No. 2 hydroplant will be offline until Nov. 11

HOLDREGE — Johnson No. 2 hydroplant began a scheduled outage Tuesday and will be offline until Nov. 11, meaning water levels at Johnson Lake will drop another foot from current levels.

Hydraulic Project Operations manager Cory Steinke told the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting that there would also be no flow back to the river at the Johnson No. 2 return until Nov. 11 due to the outage.

Steinke also reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation rose half a foot last week and is now at 3237.4 feet (59.1% capacity). Inflows into the lake were about 1,100 cubic feet per second with outflows at 415 cfs. Kingsley Hydroplant is back online after the maintenance outage was completed.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

» The directors approved a management agreement with Johnson Lake Development Inc. for the construction, operation and maintenance of structures on Central property. They approved in-kind work for site preparation at an amount not to exceed $5,000 for a playground project at Bass Bay.

» The board approved a $77,951.91 contract with SEL Engineering Services Inc. of Denver for fault recording upgrades.