JoSee Saults was named Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady in Waiting Wednesday night during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The Big Springs cowgirl, a recent graduate of the University of Wyoming, is the 22-year-old daughter of Scott and Jill Saults. She competed in junior high and high school rodeo, and while in college at Eastern Wyoming College, was on the rodeo team, serving as team president. She has a degree in communications and a minor in sociology and will attend law school after serving as the state’s pro rodeo representative next year.

The 2023 Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska was crowned earlier in the day. The title went to Maci Cox, the 17-year-old daughter of Josh and Jennifer Cox of North Platte.

Saults competed throughout the week including horsemanship on Sunday, the speech competition on Monday and Tuesday's Style Show.

She was joined in the arena by Miss Rodeo Nebraska Rebel Sjekelocha and other queens from across the country.