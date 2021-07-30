Judge David Urbom to retire from District Court bench

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to have served as a district judge for the past 15 plus years,” Urbom wrote in his letter to the governor and the chief justice. “I owe debts of gratitude to my court reporters, the clerks of the district court, and all other staff who have assisted me and provided capable and professional service to the citizens of southwest Nebraska. I am honored to have been a part of the Nebraska Judicial Branch that has so many hard-working and talented judges across our state. My thanks also go to the attorneys who teach me every day.”