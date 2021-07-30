Judge David Urbom to retire from District Court bench

District Court Judge David W. Urbom of the 11th Judicial District is retiring Aug. 31.
“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to have served as a district judge for the past 15 plus years,” Urbom wrote in his letter to the governor and the chief justice. “I owe debts of gratitude to my court reporters, the clerks of the district court, and all other staff who have assisted me and provided capable and professional service to the citizens of southwest Nebraska. I am honored to have been a part of the Nebraska Judicial Branch that has so many hard-working and talented judges across our state. My thanks also go to the attorneys who teach me every day.”
As regional coordinator for Nebraska High School Mock Trials since 2008, Urbom has significantly influenced the promotion and expansion of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s program within the 17 counties in his district, according to a press release. His function as an attorney-coach and judge for these mock trials began in 1985.
Urbom has worked on the court’s Forms Committee since 2015, as well as having participated in committees relating to technology and trial court recordkeeping. Numerous other judicial committees have benefited from his services for both the Supreme Court and Nebraska District Judges Association.
Urbom has served the 11th Judicial District since 2006, having been retained by area voters, most recently in 2016.
Counties in Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District include Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Red Willow, Perkins and Thomas.
Before becoming a judge, Urbom practiced law from 1977 to 2006 in Arapahoe. He also served as Furnas County attorney from 1979 to 1995; Holbrook village attorney, 1984-2006; and Cambridge city attorney, 1986-1994.
The first step in replacing Urbom will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court for the 11th Judicial District, based on judicial workload statistics.