Judge Kent Turnbull retires from bench to enter private practice

Kent Turnbull won’t be greeted as a judge this week for the first time in more than two decades.

“People are going to being saying, ‘Hey, Kent,’ again. It might be weird for them but I’m fine with it,” said the retiring Turnbull, who has served in the county courts in the 11th Judicial District since 1999. “‘Kent’ might be weird for them to say, but I actually think there might be a couple other names for me that come up along the way too. But I’m prepared for that.”

Turnbull, 63, is stepping down from the bench, but is not ending his legal career. He will be joining the Lindemeier Law Offices on Wednesday as a defense attorney.

“I think the last year or so, I was looking more seriously at doing something else, because good or bad, this job tends to wear on you,” Turnbull said earlier this week as he sat in his office in the Lincoln County Court building. “I wasn’t getting weird yet, I hope. I‘ve seen it so many times after so many years with judges, whatever personality you bring to the bench, it can magnify. So, I was worried about that.

“I wanted to return to be a lawyer before the end of my career in some form or another,” Turnbull said. “Other judges have gone back to private practice, I’m certainly not the first to do so.”