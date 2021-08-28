Judge Kent Turnbull retires from bench to enter private practice

Kent Turnbull won’t be greeted as a judge this week for the first time in more than two decades.
“People are going to being saying, ‘Hey, Kent,’ again. It might be weird for them but I’m fine with it,” said the retiring Turnbull, who has served in the county courts in the 11th Judicial District since 1999. “‘Kent’ might be weird for them to say, but I actually think there might be a couple other names for me that come up along the way too. But I’m prepared for that.”
Turnbull, 63, is stepping down from the bench, but is not ending his legal career. He will be joining the Lindemeier Law Offices on Wednesday as a defense attorney.
“I think the last year or so, I was looking more seriously at doing something else, because good or bad, this job tends to wear on you,” Turnbull said earlier this week as he sat in his office in the Lincoln County Court building. “I wasn’t getting weird yet, I hope. I‘ve seen it so many times after so many years with judges, whatever personality you bring to the bench, it can magnify. So, I was worried about that.
“I wanted to return to be a lawyer before the end of my career in some form or another,” Turnbull said. “Other judges have gone back to private practice, I’m certainly not the first to do so.”
It’s also Turnbull’s return to arguing cases in a courtroom. He served in the Lincoln County Court Attorney’s Office for 17 years, and served as the county attorney for a decade.
Turnbull has been intrigued by being a defense lawyer since his boyhood days when he watched the movie, “Anatomy of a Murder,” a courtroom thriller that starred Jimmy Stewart.
“I just wanted to be that guy,” Turnbull said of Stewart, who plays a defense attorney in the film.
The film might have initially raised Turnbull’s interest in a legal career but what sold him was a criminal law class taught by Tom DeLay that he took while he was attending the Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk.
“I had been considering being a police officer or a preacher but when I ran into Mr. DeLay, I knew right there I wanted to be a lawyer,” Turnbull said. “He was like the character of what you think of that a lawyer should be — he was chain-smoking and story-telling. He was fantastic and just triggered a love for the law.”
As for his own style in the legal system, Turnbull said he focused on fairness.
“Everyone gets treated the same,” Turnbull said. “I don’t care if you were a prominent member of the community or not, my sentencing (as a judge) was always the same — based on facts and the prior record. It was never the person. Never.
“Another main thing I still remember is that its not your courtroom (as a judge), it’s the people’s,” Turnbull said. “I had a judge tell me that once and never forgot that. You’re just privileged to sit (on the bench).”
Turnbull said he never left the county court because he felt there was a great opportunity to impact lives at that level, especially with the juvenile court.
“Society tends to look at negative consequences not as a positive impact when it is,” Turnbull said. “It’s what affected you to change your behavior to live a positive lifestyle.
“I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘Judge, you might not remember me, but you put me in jail for the day or detention or chewed me out in court. It really made a difference to me,’” Turnbull said. “It’s happened more than a few times.”
He also worked with youth, first as a coach with a mock trial team and later a judge of the high school mock trial competition. He also is an active member of the Rotary Club and his church, and said he would like to get involved with groups that assist individuals who struggle with substance addiction in the future.
Turnbull said he figures he has five to 10 more years in the legal field before he takes the next step. That could include a campaign for a public office.
“It crosses my mind, yes,” Turnbull said. “Running for public office, I’ve done that in the past and it’s always an option (in the future) but not right now. I want to practice law and see then we’ll see where the next chapter goes.”