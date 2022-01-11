Judge rules that Erwin Charles Simants to remain confined at Lincoln Regional Center

A Lincoln County District Court judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that Erwin Charles Simants will remain confined to the Lincoln Regional Center, the facility that he has been committed to since 1979.
Judge Michael Piccolo said the 76-year-old — who shot and killed six members of a Sutherland family in 1975 — is still mentally ill and dangerous.
During a short annual competency review hearing, Piccolo also ruled that Simants is only allowed to leave facility grounds under supervision for medical appointments and outings with staff or family members and friends. He rejected a request from a non-family member for unsupervised visits with Simants.
The next competency review is scheduled for Dec. 2.
It was the 46th hearing for Simants since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his second trial for the crime. He was charged with killing Henry and Marie Kellie; their son, David; and three of their grandchildren — Daniel, Deanna and Florence — on Oct. 15, 1975.
Simants waived his right to appear at the hearings years ago.
He was found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the initial trial and spent two years on Nebraska’s death row before the conviction was overturned on appeal.
Karla Downey and Sylvia Hansen, the daughters of Audrey Brown — Henry and Marie Kellie’s only surviving daughter — both attended Tuesday’s hearing.
It was the sixth year that Downey — who was 18 months old at the time of the crime — has been in court for the Simants hearing.
Audrey Brown died April 30, 2018.
“Back when Mom was still able (to attend), she didn’t want us kids coming to the hearings because she didn’t want him to know what we looked like,” Downey said. “We started to come to support her and Dad (Melvin Brown), and now we come to support Dad. We keep it going because we want the court to remember that there was a family behind the case that was dearly loved and is dearly missed.”
While the competency hearings have had the same results over the years she has attended the hearings, Downey said she still doesn’t relax until she hears that Simants will remain confined.
“I think it would actually be cruel at this point to release him because he has been in some type of custody since 1975,” Downey said. “But it’s still in the back of our mind and we always hold our breath until (the court) says that he still is considered dangerous and mentally ill.”