Judge rules that Erwin Charles Simants to remain confined at Lincoln Regional Center

Karla Downey and Sylvia Hansen, the daughters of Audrey Brown — Henry and Marie Kellie’s only surviving daughter — both attended Tuesday’s hearing.

It was the sixth year that Downey — who was 18 months old at the time of the crime — has been in court for the Simants hearing.

Audrey Brown died April 30, 2018.

“Back when Mom was still able (to attend), she didn’t want us kids coming to the hearings because she didn’t want him to know what we looked like,” Downey said. “We started to come to support her and Dad (Melvin Brown), and now we come to support Dad. We keep it going because we want the court to remember that there was a family behind the case that was dearly loved and is dearly missed.”

While the competency hearings have had the same results over the years she has attended the hearings, Downey said she still doesn’t relax until she hears that Simants will remain confined.

“I think it would actually be cruel at this point to release him because he has been in some type of custody since 1975,” Downey said. “But it’s still in the back of our mind and we always hold our breath until (the court) says that he still is considered dangerous and mentally ill.”

