 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge swears in new public officials at Lincoln County Courthouse
0 comments
top story

Judge swears in new public officials at Lincoln County Courthouse

Judge swears in new public officials at Lincoln County Courthouse

District Judge Richard A. Birch administered the oath of office to recently elected public officials Thursday morning in the District Courtroom at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Birch signs the official document while County Commissioner Jerry Woodruff signs his copy. Looking on are County Commissioners Chris Bruns and Joe Hewgley, and Weed Board members Justin Roberts, Justin Gosnell and Booker Boyer.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

District Judge Richard A. Birch administered the oath of office to recently elected public officials Thursday morning in the District Courtroom at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Birch signs the official document while County Commissioner Jerry Woodruff signs his copy. Looking on are County Commissioners Chris Bruns and Joe Hewgley, and Weed Board members Justin Roberts, Justin Gosnell and Booker Boyer.

More by Job Vigil

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News