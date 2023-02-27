A former North Platte Housing Authority director lost a bid Monday to have her 2019 felony conviction for theft by deception set aside.

Jennifer A. Smith, 47, of North Platte filed her motion Dec. 13 in Lincoln County District Court, citing her early release from probation and being “a law-abiding citizen” since accepting a plea agreement and pleading no contest to a reduced charge on Jan. 27, 2019.

Also, her conviction “is interfering with my ability to work and provide support” for one child at home and one in college, Smith said in her motion.

District Judge Michael Piccolo, who gave Smith 24 days in jail interspersed amid three years of probation, ruled against setting aside her conviction after a hearing Monday.

Lincoln County prosecutors objected to the motion, according to online court records, because Smith was released from probation after having completed only 16 of the 24 days she was supposed to serve in jail.

Piccolo approved her release from probation on Feb. 7, 2021. Smith’s sentence had required her to spend two days in jail for every 90 days of probation.

In his judge’s notes on the hearing on the state’s JUSTICE subscription website for court records, Piccolo wrote that the 11th Judicial District Probation Office had waived Smith’s last eight days of jail “but jail days were not waivable per (the) judgment.”

Smith, a former Hershey resident, was fired as Housing Authority director in March 2018 after a law enforcement investigation resulted in her arrest.

She originally faced felony charges of theft by deception, $5,000 or more; unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $5,000 or more; two counts of racketeering; and one count of aiding in the consummation of a felony.

Smith pleaded not guilty to those five charges on April 23, 2018, nine months before agreeing to plead no contest to a single felony count of theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000.

Piccolo found Smith guilty on the charge before handing down her probation term.

Also Monday, Piccolo sentenced David P. Nuno, 36, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, to six to 12 years in prison on four of 10 counts filed in connection with an incident on Aug. 4, 2022.

Nuno pleaded no contest Jan. 9 to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of fleeing to avoid arrest and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Prosecutors dropped the other six charges under a plea agreement.

Piccolo handed down Nuno’s six- to 12-year sentence on the firearms possession charge. Nuno also received concurrent prison terms of two years for the drug charge and 360 days apiece for the two misdemeanors. He received 70 days’ credit for time served in jail.

Earlier in the day, District Judge Cindy Volkmer scheduled trial for the May 9 jury term for Jackson L. Seitz, 24, of North Platte in a trio of 2022 cases involving a total of seven felony counts.

Seitz pleaded not guilty Sept. 19 in all three cases. He’s charged in one case with the Aug. 10 burglary of a North Platte home near East Seventh Street and Taft Avenue and in a second case with felony first-degree assault last May 16.

In the third case, Seitz faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats, all on July 31.

A woman told Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies that she had stopped at a Hershey truck stop that night for snacks and to put air in her tires. Seitz, with whom she said she had had a prior relationship, forced her back into her car and drove her back to North Platte.

The woman was treated at Great Plains Health Aug. 1 for multiple displaced fractures of her nose as well as soft tissue swelling, the Sheriff’s Office said.

