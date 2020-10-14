Judges select clerk magistrate for Frontier County

Traci Loker was recently selected as the clerk magistrate for Frontier County by the judges in the state’s 11th Judicial District.

Loker will be both clerk magistrate for Frontier County Court and the ex officio clerk for the Frontier County District Court.

Loker, who previously served as the courtroom clerk in Red Willow County Court, transitioned into her Frontier County duties Oct. 1. She begins working full-time in Stockville Thursday and her formal swearing-in ceremony will be held later, according to a media release on the move.

As clerk magistrate, Loker will work under the general direction of County Judges Anne Paine and Kent Turnbull. She will provide support to District Judge David Urbom as the ex officio clerk.

Loker is responsible for providing public service and managing the records, finances and general operation of the courts.

She will also work with the state Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation to identify and implement efficiencies in the combined count and district court offices.

Ron Werkmeister, a previous clerk magistrate in Frontier County, also served as the deputy clerk of the county’s district court.