June's 'festival month' helps North Platte set all-time monthly records for sales tax, lodging tax collections

The Nebraska Department of Revenue, which collects and processes local sales- and lodging-tax payments, sends them to cities and counties six weeks after each month ends.

July’s sales-tax report, due in mid-September, will be the last before the fiscal year for Nebraska’s cities ends Sept. 30. Counties, like the state, run on a July 1-June 30 fiscal year.

North Platte’s long sales-tax rally began in June 2020 — despite the loss of that month’s festivals to the pandemic — when net tax collections surprisingly soared to $829,910, crashing through the $800,000 barrier for the first time.

Since then, they’ve topped that mark five more times — last July and every month starting with March. The 1.5% sales tax has set 15-year monthly records 11 of 13 times.

“It’s very encouraging that (the streak) has sustained itself and wasn’t a short-term trend because of the pandemic,” Person said.

Motor vehicle sales taxes helped start the streak, accounting for $121,162 of the then-record June 2020 total. But they’ve topped $100,000 only once since.

The latest record all but guarantees that North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund will collect its maximum $650,000 in new annual money for the first time in five years.