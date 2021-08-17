June's 'festival month' helps North Platte set all-time monthly records for sales tax, lodging tax collections

The return of June’s “festival month” in North Platte helped set all-time monthly records for both the city’s local sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax.
Net sales tax collections leapt to $895,814, crushing March’s record of $849,863 and lifting the city’s 2020-21 total to a record $8.35 million with a month left in the fiscal year.
The county’s net hotel-motel tax, meanwhile, left its COVID-19 doldrums in the dust with an unprecedented $154,643 intake in June.
After the virus played havoc with North Platte’s June activities in 2020, the city was able in 2021 to stage its entire tourism Triple Crown: the Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska contests and Nebraskaland Days.
“People were ready to celebrate being done with 2020, on top of the regular (June) stuff,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Western Nebraska’s abundance of outdoor activities offered more reasons for pandemic-conscious statewide and cross-country travelers to visit, said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
“Across the nation, we’re seeing that places with outdoor things to do are doing well this year,” Burke said. Local hotels and motels “are telling me we’ll see a great July as well.”
The Nebraska Department of Revenue, which collects and processes local sales- and lodging-tax payments, sends them to cities and counties six weeks after each month ends.
July’s sales-tax report, due in mid-September, will be the last before the fiscal year for Nebraska’s cities ends Sept. 30. Counties, like the state, run on a July 1-June 30 fiscal year.
North Platte’s long sales-tax rally began in June 2020 — despite the loss of that month’s festivals to the pandemic — when net tax collections surprisingly soared to $829,910, crashing through the $800,000 barrier for the first time.
Since then, they’ve topped that mark five more times — last July and every month starting with March. The 1.5% sales tax has set 15-year monthly records 11 of 13 times.
“It’s very encouraging that (the streak) has sustained itself and wasn’t a short-term trend because of the pandemic,” Person said.
Motor vehicle sales taxes helped start the streak, accounting for $121,162 of the then-record June 2020 total. But they’ve topped $100,000 only once since.
The latest record all but guarantees that North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund will collect its maximum $650,000 in new annual money for the first time in five years.
QGF’s 20-year-old funding formula, renewed by voters last November, typically requires total sales taxes to exceed a preset “trigger point” to receive new money in that year.
When it does so, QGF splits additional sales-tax income 50-50 with the city’s general fund until it collects $650,000 or the fiscal year ends. The general fund gets all sales-tax income before and after that.
This year, however, has featured two smaller six-month “trigger points” because the fund’s new 10-year authorization started April 1. That meant QGF could receive up to $325,000 in each six-month period.
After easily earning its first-half maximum of $325,000, QGF earned its first $152,107 for the second half with June’s record-breaking sales-tax performance.
July’s net sales taxes need total only $345,786 for QGF to get the remaining $172,893 it can earn for 2020-21.