'Just elated': North Platte woman receives keys to 58th Habitat House

A 2010 divorce brought Melissa Jerabek back home to North Platte, hoping to start over with a home she and her daughters could call theirs.

It finally happened Thursday, when the 1990 St. Patrick High School graduate received the keys to the 58th house completed by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

“I was just elated that we had this opportunity,” Jerabek said in a Telegraph phone interview before Thursday’s private dedication ceremony for her new home at 1703 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

It’s all the sweeter, she said, because March’s planned construction start was put off four months by COVID-19.

“I just pretty much prepared myself that it might not happen at all until the pandemic was over,” Jerabek said. “I was excited when we found out we could start.”

North Platte Habitat’s usual four-house building schedule had to be cut in half due to pandemic supply issues and a directive from Habitat for Humanity International not to start any new homes before June 1, Executive Director Dalene Skates has said.

Jerabek’s new house is the fourth built since 2019 in the block just north of Buffalo School. House 59, north of Jerabek’s at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., also is nearing completion.