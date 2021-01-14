'Just elated': North Platte woman receives keys to 58th Habitat House

A 2010 divorce brought Melissa Jerabek back home to North Platte, hoping to start over with a home she and her daughters could call theirs.
It finally happened Thursday, when the 1990 St. Patrick High School graduate received the keys to the 58th house completed by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I was just elated that we had this opportunity,” Jerabek said in a Telegraph phone interview before Thursday’s private dedication ceremony for her new home at 1703 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
It’s all the sweeter, she said, because March’s planned construction start was put off four months by COVID-19.
“I just pretty much prepared myself that it might not happen at all until the pandemic was over,” Jerabek said. “I was excited when we found out we could start.”
North Platte Habitat’s usual four-house building schedule had to be cut in half due to pandemic supply issues and a directive from Habitat for Humanity International not to start any new homes before June 1, Executive Director Dalene Skates has said.
Jerabek’s new house is the fourth built since 2019 in the block just north of Buffalo School. House 59, north of Jerabek’s at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., also is nearing completion.
Jerabek’s Habitat home will be shared by her two younger daughters, Megan, 18, and Courtney, 15. Oldest daughter Cyndi is grown and lives on her own.
After graduating from St. Pat’s, the former Melissa Spading received her elementary education degree in 1995 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Mother Deb Spading still lives in North Platte.
Jerabek taught in North Platte’s Head Start program for a year before moving to Omaha. During her 14 years there, she married, started her family, worked as a nanny and operated a home day care.
Since her divorce and return, Jerabek has been administrative assistant to Paul Cooper, Lincoln County’s veterans service officer.
She and her daughters have lived in five different rental homes, she said. “I have a decent home (now), but utilities are very high because the insulation isn’t very great.”
Buying a home went nowhere, Jerabek said, because of her “ruined credit scores” following her divorce.
Not until she heard Skates on a local TV show in summer 2019 did she think about applying for a Habitat home. She was accepted that October.
Habitat’s no-interest home loan will make a great difference for her budget, Jerabek said. “It’ll be a much lower payment than we pay for rent right now.”
Like most Habitat homeowners, Jerabek had to learn some basic homebuilding skills in accumulating the 400 hours of “sweat equity” required to secure their home.
“I’m just proud I was able to do some of the technical work,” she said. “I never dreamed I would enjoy screwing in drywall.”
Besides working on their own homes, Jerabek and future House 59 owner and neighbor Jen Harmon have helped build each other’s homes, she said.
Megan Jerabek, who attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last fall but will take UNL classes online from North Platte this semester, helped a couple of times.
Cooper, Melissa Jerabek’s Lincoln County boss, also pitched in alongside some of her St. Pat’s classmates, St. Patrick Catholic Church parishioners and Habitat’s core North Platte volunteers.
“I’m just so grateful to the volunteers who chose to be there and worked so hard,” Jerabek said.
“With all the roadblocks with COVID and everything, it would have been easy for people to stay home. They’re just tireless workers.”
Jerabek’s new home was the last aided by the late Larry Pedersen, the North Platte affiliate’s longtime construction coordinator. He helped to pour concrete there three weeks before his Dec. 9 death.
“He taught me how to use a caulking gun,” Jerabek said. “He did a good job.”