'Just the way he was': Family honors memory of loved one by feeding on-the-road truckers for Christmas Eve

How far did Bryan Melstrom’s generosity go?
Around tax time this year, he gave a couple stranded in North Platte a thousand dollars from his tax return to help them get where they wanted to go.
He didn’t even really know them, but he understood their situation firsthand.
“That’s just the way he was,” his wife, Tiffany, said of Bryan, who died in a crash about 5 a.m. Nov. 18 in Kellogg, Iowa, on his way to make a delivery in Illinois.
“He was someone who would give the shirt off his back to anybody.”
Bryan Melstrom, an over-the-road trucker with K & B Trucking, had a plan for the holidays. The 28-year-old North Platte native and 2011 North Platte High School graduate wanted to prepare homemade meals to hand out to his fellow truckers who were on the roads and away from their own families.
That became a reality this week as Tiffany, the couple’s three children (Zowie, 8; Xavier, 4; and Tarrence, 8 months), and family members distributed between 150 and 200 meals on Christmas Eve at Love’s Travel Stop.
“It’s a way to show appreciation for (the truckers),” said Tiffany, 27, who lives with her children in Dalton. “Some don’t get holidays off or get to see their families for a month or so at a time.”
They will also be doing the distribution in memory of Melstrom.
“It’s been difficult but we are hanging in (as a family) and just taking it day by day,” Tiffany said. “This was his idea originally and I am just making it come alive.”
The meal consists of sliced turkey and ham, potatoes, green bean casserole and a dessert.
Tiffany and a group of friends and volunteers began preparing the dinner — including about eight turkeys, two 20-pound bags of potatoes and three pans of casserole — Tuesday morning in the kitchen of Harvest Christian Fellowship.
Melstrom posted Dec. 7 on the North Platte Rant Facebook page outlining her plan and reason behind it. It had received 77 comments through the early part of this week.
Individuals and area restaurants and stores offered to donate assistance as well as food, plastic foam containers and flatware.
“It all came together within two days,” Tiffany said. “It really showed how the community could come together to make this possible.”
The Melstroms were married in April 2013. They became a couple while both attended Adams Middle School.
That’s when Melstrom, on a dare from his friend, handed a note to Tiffany in the middle of class asking if she liked him and would go out with him.
The note was intercepted by their teacher and the message was read in front of the entire class, but Melstrom’s boldness paid off.
The couple twice dealt with periods of homelessness. One was when Tiffany was pregnant with Zowie.
They were walking down a country road in Torrington, Wyoming, and a semitrailer truck driver stopped beside them. He ultimately allowed the couple to sleep in his vehicle. Tiffany said the gesture inspired Melstrom to seek a commercial driver’s license himself.
Tiffany said Bryan had been on the road since Halloween but was expected to be home for a few days around Thanksgiving.
He had a schedule to call or FaceTime his family each day he was on the road.
In the morning, he made sure to wish his daughter a good day before she went to school. He also called his two sons before they laid down for naps.
Tiffany said he also talked to his children each night before bed and usually read a story to them.
Tiffany said he usually called between 6 and 7:30 a.m. each day. When Bryan hadn’t called on the morning of Nov. 18, she initially thought he might still be sleeping.
She became more worried as it got later in the morning.
A Cheyenne County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the family’s home after 9 a.m. and delivered the tragic news.
“He had to catch me before I fell,” Tiffany said.
The family held a service for Melstrom on Nov. 28 and had a balloon release for him that day at the suggestion of Zowie. The Melstroms had done balloon releases on holidays before in memory of family members who had died.
Tiffany said she and Bryan had stressed their beliefs in giving to people to their children. It also had gone beyond words. They would invite people to their house over the holidays for a meal or would hand out goodie bags to individuals who were in need.
“Bryan and I had talked earlier (this year) about even making our own Christmas dinner and giving it away,” Tiffany said.
“We had plans. Even if it was 20 meals instead of this 200, at least we knew we gave back. Even if it was just (distributed) to one person, we would have done that.”
As 2020 wraps up, the people of North Platte and surrounding communities are showing kindness and care for those around them.