'Just the way he was': Family honors memory of loved one by feeding on-the-road truckers for Christmas Eve

The note was intercepted by their teacher and the message was read in front of the entire class, but Melstrom’s boldness paid off.

The couple twice dealt with periods of homelessness. One was when Tiffany was pregnant with Zowie.

They were walking down a country road in Torrington, Wyoming, and a semitrailer truck driver stopped beside them. He ultimately allowed the couple to sleep in his vehicle. Tiffany said the gesture inspired Melstrom to seek a commercial driver’s license himself.

Tiffany said Bryan had been on the road since Halloween but was expected to be home for a few days around Thanksgiving.

He had a schedule to call or FaceTime his family each day he was on the road.

In the morning, he made sure to wish his daughter a good day before she went to school. He also called his two sons before they laid down for naps.

Tiffany said he also talked to his children each night before bed and usually read a story to them.

Tiffany said he usually called between 6 and 7:30 a.m. each day. When Bryan hadn’t called on the morning of Nov. 18, she initially thought he might still be sleeping.

She became more worried as it got later in the morning.