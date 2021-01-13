'Just time to give back': North Platte roofing company wants to give someone a new roof for free

Grandel’s Roofing and Construction in North Platte is seeking nominations for someone to receive a new roof — for free.

Owner Zane Grandel said it is the company’s way of giving back to the community, especially in these times.

“I hadn’t heard about anything like this around here,” Grandel said. “I’d seen it done in big cities, so I figured this was the year to do something like that for somebody.”

The company began advertising in December, looking for somebody that needs a new roof.

“We’re looking for people to nominate others or themselves,” Grandel said.

As of last weekend, there have been at least 15 nominations, and Grandel said making the choice is going to be difficult.

“There’s already some good ones and the stories behind them, that’s why we want to do this,” Grandel said.

The company has grown year to year.

“So being able to do something like this with everything that’s going on,” Grandel said, “I think it’s just time to give back a little bit.”

Nominations will be accepted through March 1 and the decision will be announced on March 4.