 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile Services aid, zoning changes on agenda for Lincoln County commissioners Monday
0 comments
top story

Juvenile Services aid, zoning changes on agenda for Lincoln County commissioners Monday

  • 0
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider the 2021-23 Community Based Juvenile Services aid request for application year one.

The board will conduct a public hearing at 9:35 a.m. to discuss and consider action on an application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for an amendment to the county’s comprehensive development plan 2031 future land use map. The application requests a change from transitional Agriculture to Urban Reserve designation for property located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and N. Highway 83.

A second public hearing will follow to discuss possible action on a second application by the Kuderas. The request is to rezone certain lands from a Transitional Agricultural District to an R-2 Urban Density Residential District located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and North Highway 83.

The board will:

» Receive and consider bids on a truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids for the second and third floor restroom remodel project at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Discuss and consider special designated liquor application submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a wedding reception on April 17 at Harbor Lights.

» Discuss and consider purchase of a used vehicle for the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News