Juvenile Services aid, zoning changes on agenda for Lincoln County commissioners Monday

The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider the 2021-23 Community Based Juvenile Services aid request for application year one.

The board will conduct a public hearing at 9:35 a.m. to discuss and consider action on an application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for an amendment to the county’s comprehensive development plan 2031 future land use map. The application requests a change from transitional Agriculture to Urban Reserve designation for property located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and N. Highway 83.

A second public hearing will follow to discuss possible action on a second application by the Kuderas. The request is to rezone certain lands from a Transitional Agricultural District to an R-2 Urban Density Residential District located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and North Highway 83.

The board will:

» Receive and consider bids on a truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids for the second and third floor restroom remodel project at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Discuss and consider special designated liquor application submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a wedding reception on April 17 at Harbor Lights.