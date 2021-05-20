K & M Tire Distribution Center chooses North Platte for expansion

It will also be a warehousing and cross-docking location for other K&M distribution centers, it added.

“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our distribution capabilities and meet the growing needs of the market,” said K&M President Cheryl Gossard.

Person said K&M’s decision further proves the worth of Twin Rivers Business Park, which the chamber established and owns west of the Walmart Distribution Center.

“Having a shovel-ready business park is critical when business looks to expand or even begin new operations,” he said.

“It allows us to market North Platte on a national basis, and that is how we were able to connect with K&M Tire.”

Twin Rivers Business Park also hosts the Cabela’s/Bass Pro Call Center, at the intersection of Twin Rivers Drive and State Farm Road, and the nine-building Iron Trail Industrial Park built by Chief Development Inc. FedEx lies in between.

The chamber hopes soon to announce another new distribution-center project at Twin Rivers, Person said.

