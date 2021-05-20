K & M Tire Distribution Center chooses North Platte for expansion

A national tire distributor will break ground before month’s end on a regional tire distribution center at North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park.
K&M Tire Inc. will build a 50,000-square-foot center on 7.3 acres across Twin Rivers Road from the FedEx Ground facility, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“It’s nice to have another flagship there at the park and be able to say a nationally based business chose North Platte,” Person said Thursday.
K&M, based in Delphos, Ohio, said it’ll hire 10 warehouse-driver employees as the distribution center’s initial workforce.
It distributes more than 50 tire brands, including the nation’s major tire labels, through 32 distribution centers in the Great Plains, Midwest and New England.
K&M’s closest distribution centers are in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the Omaha suburb of Carter Lake, Iowa, according to the company’s website.
K&M also teams with local tire dealers through its Mr. Tire and Big 3 Tire brands, both of which have Nebraska locations.
Its North Platte distribution center will first be set up for “will calls” and daily deliveries to local tire dealers, the company said in a press release.
It will also be a warehousing and cross-docking location for other K&M distribution centers, it added.
“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our distribution capabilities and meet the growing needs of the market,” said K&M President Cheryl Gossard.
Person said K&M’s decision further proves the worth of Twin Rivers Business Park, which the chamber established and owns west of the Walmart Distribution Center.
“Having a shovel-ready business park is critical when business looks to expand or even begin new operations,” he said.
“It allows us to market North Platte on a national basis, and that is how we were able to connect with K&M Tire.”
Twin Rivers Business Park also hosts the Cabela’s/Bass Pro Call Center, at the intersection of Twin Rivers Drive and State Farm Road, and the nine-building Iron Trail Industrial Park built by Chief Development Inc. FedEx lies in between.
The chamber hopes soon to announce another new distribution-center project at Twin Rivers, Person said.