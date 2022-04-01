Kearney Archway's new director is a former North Platte resident

KEARNEY — Former North Platte resident JoAnne Hoatson has been hired as the new executive director at the Archway, the attraction’s board of directors announced Thursday.

Born and raised in Grand Island, Hoatson later moved to North Platte. She was executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center from 2009 to 2013. She and her husband, Rod, moved to Kearney in 2019 to be closer to their grown children and their growing families.

“This is an exciting time for the Archway and I am appreciative of the opportunity given to me to lead the organization,” Hoatson said. “I look forward to building on a solid foundation of operational excellence while continuing to improve guest experiences and providing programming opportunities for the community.”

Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platte River Road, has served as a migratory route across the continent. The Archway’s family-friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life, from the Oregon Trail era to today.