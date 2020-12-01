Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful wins statewide awards, including one for work on downtown park

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful has won two statewide awards, including one for developing Keith Blackledge Park in the downtown Canteen District.

The North Platte-based group received a Gold Award for state affiliates from Keep Nebraska Beautiful during the latter’s virtual Keep Nebraska Awards Nov. 23.

The award “was given for the amazing dedication to the mission of keeping our communities cleaner, greener, more beautiful places to live,” according to an email from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Keep Nebraska Beautiful also gave the North Platte-Lincoln County affiliate its first Jane Polson Beautification Award for developing Blackledge Park, which was dedicated in October 2019.

The Polson Award goes to “groups or projects that have enhanced their community through beautification efforts of any kind, including planting, painting, repairing or other beautification activities,” the chamber email said.

The North Jeffers Street park is named for the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge. He extensively promoted community beautification during his 25 years leading the paper’s newsroom from 1967 to 1992.